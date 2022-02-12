ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Will Eminem wear a hat? These Super Bowl bets have nothing to do with football

By Bill Disbrow, Nexstar Media Wire
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eFJqH_0eCsI3EB00

(KTLA) – You may be old enough to remember when the coin toss and the length of the national anthem were the truly strange bets available on Super Bowl Sunday. But as the number of outlets for placing a bet skyrocket across the country, so too do the exotic specialty or “prop” bets.

Now you can bet on the color of the Gatorade the winning coach will wear at the end of the game, where the price of Bitcoin will go after kickoff and what color shoes Snoop Dog will wear while performing. All this in an effort to lure in a new market of gamblers who never leave the couch.

A total of 33 states and Washington, D.C. have legalized sports betting, according to NewsNation, including some of the most populous states in America. That means a growing number of fans will be able to place bets before and even during the game – in between bites of seven-layer dip.

When and how to watch Super Bowl LVI

“It’s a whole new age for sports betting,” John Murray, executive director of Westgate Sportsbook, recently told Nexstar’s Morning in America .

And sportsbooks are onto the fact that not all of the new gamblers care about the Rams and Bengals. The popular wagering site Bovada has dozens of available bets that have absolutely nothing to do with player stats or the final score.

Here’s a look at some of their available lines as of Thursday:

  • Will Eminem wear a hoodie or a hat during the halftime show? Oddsmakers think he will, as of Thursday you had to bet $275 to win $100 on Slim Shady’s wardrobe.
  • Will a word be forgotten during the national anthem? If so, you could win $400 on a $100 bet.
  • Will a player propose to his girlfriend on the field after the game? Again, a $100 bet wins you $400 if it happens.
  • Which brand will run an ad first? Quickbooks or Taco Bell? You have to bet $115 to win $100 on the right answer. Either way that extra $15 goes right to the sportsbook.
  • Which team will performer Drake curse by wearing their jersey? Odds are it will be the Rams. A $240 bet only wins you $100 if he shows up to the homecoming event in their gear.

In all, Forbes predicts a record $7.6 billion will be wagered on Super Bowl LVI.

Super Bowl Tickets: Tips for buying a secondhand seat

As the New York Times pointed out last month, this new flood of gambling legality and options has made life difficult for people attempting to recover from gambling addiction. Nexstar’s WBRE recently highlighted some options for individuals struggling with gambling addiction, including a national helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“He’s a punk” Fans are not happy with Aaron Donald as a brawl breaks out in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald and his Los Angeles Rams defense are learning what it’s like to have to stop the magic of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. While they had a solid first half, they came out in the second and immediately gave up a big score to lose the lead they had. While there was some controversy to it, no flag was called for offensive pass interference and the Bengals score stood.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Was Best Dressed At The 2022 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is not a fashion competition, but if it was, then Beyoncé certainly would've taken home the award for best dressed. The mother of three was filmed by fans in the stands at tonight's game, and not long after, she uploaded a series of super hot new photos to her own Instagram feed.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gambling Addiction#Super Bowl Lvi#Sports Betting#American Football#Ktla#Newsnation#Westgate Sportsbook#Nexstar#Taco Bell
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Twitter Reacts To Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Super Bowl LVI Intro

Numerous A-list celebrities attended Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, but the reigning king of the box office stole the show before kickoff. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson provided a pregame on-field promo synonymous with his legendary professional wrestling career at SoFi Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday (February 13). Johnson was...
NFL
Rolling Stone

Eminem Kneels During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Eminem delivered a memorable performance during the 2022 Pepsi Halftime Show by taking a knee at the end of it. The statement seemingly paid tribute to former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick who, as a player had kneeled in protest of police brutality and racial injustice against Black Americans. League spokesman Brian McCarthy told The New York Times that the NFL was aware that Eminem was going to kneel because he had made the gesture during rehearsals. The gesture came as Eminem finished performing his 8 Mile anthem “Lose Yourself” during an all-star celebration of hip hop led by Dr. Dre. Kicking off...
NFL
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
NFL
ComicBook

The Rock Kicks off Super Bowl 2022 With Pre-Game Speech

Can you smell what The Rock is kicking? Dwayne Johnson will kick off Super Bowl 2022 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals with "Super Gold Sunday" on NBC, an opening tease honoring an "unprecedented day in sports media history": the airing of Super Bowl LVI and the 2022 Winter Olympics on February 13. The Black Adam star has hyped up his "electrifying" appearance during Sunday's Big Game, where Johnson will narrate the open for the 5 p.m. ET hour of the Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show. Johnson will then step onto the gridiron for a pre-kickoff speech from the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
NFL
nbcboston.com

Here's How to Watch the 2022 Super Bowl Commercials

Super Bowl Sunday is the one day a year when non-football fans can enjoy a game all thanks to a plethora of entertaining commercials. Commercials that run before, during and after the Super Bowl generate a lot of buzz due to the wide audience ads reach, creating immense exposure for products and services. However, captivating attention at such high volume carries a hefty price tag, costing companies a whopping $6.5 million per 30-second slot in addition to production fees.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Rams star takes shot at Eric Dickerson over Super Bowl comments

One former Los Angeles Rams star is not sweating his Super Bowl seating arrangement, and clearly thinks it’s silly that Eric Dickerson is. Jim Everett, who quarterbacked the Rams from 1986 to 1993, tweeted Saturday that he was looking forward to attending the Super Bowl on Sunday. He also sent a clear message to Dickerson by saying he did not care about where his seats were, “unlike other legends.”
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Rumored To Be Considering Major Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of a new quarterback – well, probably. While Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year, the Buccaneers are reportedly leaving the door open for him to return. Brady, 44, is likely to stay retired, though...
NFL
WMBB

WMBB

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy