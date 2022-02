WHO: Ontario Reign (25-8-3-2) at Stockton Heat (26-8-3-1) HOW TO FOLLOW: VIDEO: AHLTV – TWITTER: @ShafReign & @ontarioreign. TONIGHT’S MATCHUP: It’s another battle for the top spot in the Pacific Division as the Ontario Reign go up against the Stockton Heat for the second straight day Saturday night at Stockton Arena. A 5-2 victory for the Reign on Friday night was their second win over Stockton this season, improving their record to 2-2-1 against the Heat this season. This weekend’s series represents the fifth and sixth of eight total matchups between the two teams this season, with the final pair coming late in the season on April 8 and 10.

