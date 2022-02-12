ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Plant Buyers are Looking This Spring; What Are we Recommending?

greenhousegrower.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many of us, winter still has a long journey before it hands off the baton. But as sluggish as winter has been, spring will be firing on all cylinders. One of the prognostications I made many months ago was, “2022 is going to be a very good year.” And the...

www.greenhousegrower.com

L'Observateur

February gardening tips to prepare for Spring planting

Fellow gardeners, spring is inching closer! It’s about six weeks away, yet there remains a litany of things to do in the garden to get ready for its arrival. Our last frost is quickly approaching (March 10) and while it’s still wintertime, there are many types of plants that can be planted at this time of year. Early to mid-February is vegetable planting time for cool season crops. Keep in mind early planting assures a good harvest prior to the arrival of summer heat. February is also time to plant many types of shrubs and trees including roses, bare rooted fruit and nut trees, grapes, blueberries and blackberries. Hardy container-grown trees, shrubs and groundcovers can also be planted this month.
Montrose Daily Press

OUTDOORS: Do your plants have spring fever?

The recent warm, sunny, late winter days are giving me a serious case of spring fever. On those days I can hardly wait to get out there and start doing some spring gardening. Then a snowstorm hits and slaps me back into reality. I have a feeling I’m not alone on this.
ecosacramento.net

Spring Native Plant Sale 2022

When: Online Sale from Wednesday, March 9th noon; to Sunday March 13th 5 p.m. Pickup on a Sunday: either March 20th from 10:00-2:30 or March 27th from 10:00-2:30. 2140 Chase Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670 (On the American River Parkway at Soil Born Farms) Contact: Gina Radieve, gina[dot]radieve[at]gmail[dot]com or Chris...
State
California State
finegardening.com

The Best Spring Plants to Grow

Zones: 8–10 Bloom time: Late spring. Conditions: Partial shade; moist, well-drained soil. This is a hard-to-find plant. Both its evergreen foliage and flower petals are strappy and thin. Spider azalea packs a lot of color into a small package. 2. Leatherleaf viburnum. Name: Viburnum rhytidophyllum. Zones: 5–8 Bloom...
The Guardian

Blooming flowers, fledgling birds … the UK’s spring is early – and always will be

A blackbird feeding a fledged youngster in early January. Red campions flowering four months early. And the earliest recorded sighting of a rare beetle. Wildlife experts and gardeners are reporting a series of highly unusual early sightings of flora, fauna, insects and birds across Britain, some of them weeks before when they would normally appear, in a further sign that rising global temperatures are having a significant impact on British wildlife.
AFP

Spring in February: UK plants flowering 'a month early'

Global warming is causing plants in the UK to burst into flower around a month earlier, with potentially profound consequences for crops and wildlife, according to research Wednesday that used nature observations going back to the 1700s.   Looking at more than 400,000 observations of 406 trees, shrubs, herbs and climbing plants across swathes of Britain, they found that the average first flowering date from 1987 to 2019 is 30 days earlier than the average first flowering date from 1753 to 1986. 
Tallahassee Democrat

Spring blooming Asian pear looks much like an apple | Mystery Plant

Today, another trip to the supermarket — and of course, the produce section. Our edible and very fragrant Mystery Plant (Asian pear, Nashi pear, Pyrus pyrifolia) is the fruit of a small tree which botanists place in the rose family. It is very much kin to apples, and the flowers are anatomically practically indistinguishable, as are the fruits (except for the shape).
thenewsprogress.com

We want your plants!

The Southside Master Gardener Plant Sale rolls around every spring on the first Saturday in May, almost as much of a tradition as Easter and the first day of the baseball season. Master Gardeners are already busy getting ready for May 7th – but we could use your help. Do...
NewsBreak
Economy
SCNow

GREG PRYOR: SPRING GARDENING: Plant early

As an avid gardener, I’m always eager in early spring to plant vegetable seeds and transplants in the garden. But, as I’ve learned, planting too early can result in failure, due to cold weather. Planting early definitely has its advantages. Plant-eating insects are still dormant. Temperatures are pleasant,...
CNET

The best places to buy plants online for 2022

Even if you don't have a keen eye for design, adding live plants to your home or office is an easy and instant upgrade for any space. Plants add natural color and a breath of fresh air, quite literally. Buying plants online is not a wholly new idea but your options for scoring houseplants, window greenery and even outdoor plants on the web have grown significantly in the past few years. There are plant subscriptions, specialty plant markets and those with budget-friendly plants and flowers.
Woodlands Online& LLC

Landscaping and Gardening In February in The Woodlands

Your Lawn Ranger Company staff of employees wishes you only the BEST of blessings this year. February is celebrated as “Love Month,” and roses are a frequent expression of LOVE to that special someone. So, perhaps this is a good time to discuss ROSES in the landscape. February is an ideal month for planting or transplanting ROSES.
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Dakota Gardener: Midwinter Check-in

It’s almost mid-February, so it’s time to check in. I hope you’re doing well. Winter is a tough time for a lot of people. Days are short and nights are long. It’s been awfully, awfully cold this year and that makes it tough to get outside. My neighbor and my wife both informed me last night that I haven’t been out ice fishing at all this year. I hadn’t even realized it.
northwestgeorgianews.com

Greg Bowman: Growing garden tomatoes

For many vegetable gardeners, their efforts would not be complete without tomato plants in the garden area. Just thinking about those first vine ripe tomatoes can make the taste buds of many ready for spring and summer gardening. It can be a friendly competition on which gardener produces the first tomato of the season.
