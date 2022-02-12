ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everton 3-0 Leeds: Defeat was a fair result - Bielsa

Cover picture for the articleLeeds manager Marcelo Bielsa says his side "struggled to defend" against Everton...

Tribal Football

Leeds boss Bielsa: Everton deserved win; I made Klich error

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa says Everton deserved their 3-0 win on Saturday. The win moves the Blues to within a point of Leeds in the league standings. The head coach summarised the game at full time. “It was a fair result," Bielsa stated. “It was difficult to defend. Second half...
The Independent

Frank Lampard ‘absolutely delighted’ with victory as Everton revival takes off

Frank Lampard declared himself “absolutely delighted” while also stressing that “it’s only a start” after Everton recorded their first Premier League win under him by beating Leeds 3-0 at Goodison Park.The Toffees went 2-0 up in the first half thanks to headers from Seamus Coleman and fellow defender Michael Keane in the 10th and 23rd minutes respectively.Rodrigo struck the hosts’ bar in between and did so again late in the first half, before Richarlison’s 78th-minute shot went in off Anthony Gordon to wrap up the victory for Lampard’s men, who moved five points clear of the relegation zone.Lampard – who...
The Independent

Brentford and Crystal Palace draw blanks after Christian Eriksen’s moving moment

Christian Eriksen was introduced to the crowd before the 0-0 draw between Brentford and Crystal Palace and how this tepid contest could have done with the Dane’s guile. Thomas Frank’s team will be happy enough with the point – their first in six Premier League matches. Patrick Vieira will be less pleased. His men had enough possession to have won easily but they lacked a cutting edge.The threat of relegation remains for both sides, rumbling like a storm in the distance. It is still remote, especially for Palace, but drab performances like this are a warning sign for both managers....
CBS Sports

Christian Eriksen introduced to Brentford crowd as London derby with Crystal Palace ends in scoreless draw

LONDON -- Brentford and Crystal Palace should be absolutely fine. If their performances and underlying metrics tell even half the truth with nearly two-thirds of a season to be played, they are of a high enough footballing standard that they will soon be able to push clear of the half-dozen sides below them (and a few more in Palace's case). But Saturday's 0-0 draw might not entirely allay any fears the more pessimistic sections of their fanbase might have as the likes of Newcastle, Norwich and Everton begin to pick up points.
SB Nation

5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Dominant 3-0 Win Over Leeds United

Donny van de Beek came off the bench an hour into Everton’s shambolic second half performance against Newcastle United on Tuesday night and in front of a raucous St. James’ Park crowd, the Dutchman had cut an unusually composed figure, in a game full of unforced errors and misplaced passes from his teammates. Handed his full debut for the Blues on Saturday, in a must-win game, the midfielder showed what a classy operator he is and what an opportunity it is to have him in Royal Blue for the second half of the season. Watching his clever movement, neat touches and reading of the game, it is quite a head-shaker how the player has been deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.
BBC

Follow Everton v Leeds live

We're bringing you live text and radio commentary of Everton v Leeds United, plus two other Premier League games from 15:00 GMT. Match report and reaction will be on this page later.
Reuters

Everton rout Leeds United 3-0 to claim vital win

LIVERPOOL, England, Feb 12 (Reuters) - A blistering first-half performance from Everton helped clinch a precious 3-0 victory over Leeds United at Goodison Park on Saturday to give manager Frank Lampard his first Premier League win since taking charge at the end of last month. Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane and...
The Independent

Scotland ‘did not execute in the big moments’ during latest loss in Cardiff

Gregor Townsend bemoaned Scotland’s failure to take advantage of “big moments” as their Six Nations hoodoo in Cardiff continued.Scotland are without a Cardiff win since 2002 and have rarely come closer to victory over the past two decades than on Saturday as Wales closed out a tense 20-17 victory at the Principality Stadium.Wales captain Dan Biggar celebrated his 100th Test appearance with a decisive drop goal 10 minutes from time as Scotland failed to build on their opening Calcutta Cup victory over England.The hosts hold on to take a 20-17 victory in Cardiff.#WALvSCO | #GuinnessSixNations | #AsOne pic.twitter.com/EH2NIELxYk— Scottish Rugby...
FanSided

Everton 3 Leeds United 0: Ruthless Toffees crush Leeds

Relief. That’s the overriding emotion as Everton put Tuesday’s misereable defeat at Newcastle behind them with a ruthless display at Goodison Park. Everton really needed this result and the performance to go with it. It was a built on an excellent first forty-five minutes as the Blues bludeoned Leeds into submission.
SB Nation

Everton 3-0 Leeds: Instant Reaction | Dominant

Limited by injuries to defence, Everton fans waited with bated breath to see how Frank Lampard would line up the Toffees with the threat of relegation looming very large over Goodison Park. The Blues started like their behinds were on fire, pressing Leeds high up and getting to every ball first all over the pitch.
BBC

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United have no new injury concerns for the visit of Brighton & Hove Albion, although the squad could be rotated following the draw with Southampton. Nemanja Matic remains doubtful due to a shin injury but Fred could feature after completing Covid-19 isolation. Brighton have the same squad available from...
BBC

Wales and Scotland fans in Cardiff for Six Nations clash

These were the scenes in Cardiff city centre as Wales prepared to take on Scotland in a Six Nations clash on Saturday. It's the first of three home games at the Principality Stadium which have been welcomed by the hospitality trade as each game is thought to attract about £20m to the city.
The Independent

Fabinho strike helps Liverpool grind out victory over Burnley

Fabinho’s fifth goal in seven matches helped Liverpool grind out a 1-0 victory over Burnley in testing conditions to maintain their pursuit of Manchester City.With rain seemingly blowing around Turf Moor in three different directions at the same time, the conditions seemed ideal for an upset – one Jurgen Klopp’s side could ill-afford starting the game 12 points off the leaders.But even though the visitors reunited their famed original front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino for the first time since the end of October, it was their new-found goalscoring midfielder who made the breakthrough.Great win, guys....
