ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Seven people rescued after mezzanine floor collapses in London bar

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tImMh_0eCrlxsw00

Seven people have been rescued after a mezzanine floor collapsed at a London bar and restaurant.

The incident happened on Saturday evening at Two More Years in Roach Road, Hackney Wick east London.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) declared a major incident and said crews treated 13 people, with three having potentially serious injuries and 10 having minor injuries.

Four people were taken to hospitals and major trauma centres.

Brian Jordan, LAS strategic commander, said crews were called at 4.44pm to reports that part of a building had collapsed.

He said: “We declared a major incident and dispatched a number of resources to the scene.

“This included incident response officers, advanced paramedics, tactical advisers, clinical team managers, units from our hazardous area response team and several ambulances and fast response unit car crews.

“We also dispatched teams from London’s Air Ambulance.

“We worked closely with emergency services partners and treated 13 people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m2rKl_0eCrlxsw00

“Three patients had potentially serious injuries and 10 had more minor injuries.

“We took four people to hospitals and major trauma centres.”

A man who was in the venue at the time told the PA news agency: “There was just this sort of cracking sort of noise and dust started coming down.

“Me and my friend just ran to the side and the whole thing just came down in a matter of seconds.”

The man said it was lucky there were not more people sitting directly under the mezzanine floor that came down.

He saw one person being brought out on a stretcher and put into an ambulance, but he said most of the injured appeared to have cuts and bruises rather than anything serious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iNZw7_0eCrlxsw00

LFB station commander Sacha Clement, who was at the scene, said: “Firefighters carried out a systematic search of the building and rescued seven people from inside.

“They were trapped on the remaining part of the mezzanine floor and crews used a ladder to bridge between the floor and the internal staircase to get them safely out of the building.

“We are working with our emergency services partners, and a number of people have been treated at the scene and taken to hospital.”

LFB said around 50 people left the building before crews arrived.

Three fire engines from Homerton Bethnal Green and Leyton fire stations and two rescue units from East Ham and Edmonton stations were sent to the scene.

Rushanara Ali, Labour MP for Bethnal Green and Bow, tweeted: “Very concerned about the collapse of part of a building at Roach Road #fishisland.

“My thoughts are with all those affected and their loved ones. Grateful to @Ldn_Ambulance and @TowerHamletsNow emergency response services for their support at this time.”

The Metropolitan Police said they were called by the LAS at 4.47pm to reports of a partial building collapse at a pub.

A police cordon has since been lifted.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Newborn baby found dead in south-east London

Detectives have launched an investigation after a newborn baby was found dead in south-east London Police were called to the scene in New Eltham shortly after 5am on Sunday. They attended with London Ambulance Service.They found a newborn baby, who was pronounced dead at the scene.A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances and there have been no arrests at this stage.Officers are in contact with the baby’s mother who is receiving medical attention.Scotland Yard said police are not providing any further information at this point. Read More What are the characteristics of those born in the Year of the Tiger?Labour call for civil service chief to step in over independence prospectusGovernment accused of ‘negligence’ over £458m of unusable PPE
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hackney Wick: Collapse of bar floor injures 13

Thirteen people have been injured after a mezzanine floor collapsed at an east London pub. Emergency services were called to the Two More Years bar in Hackney Wick at about 16:50 GMT. Firefighters rescued seven people who were trapped after the incident. Paramedics said three people were seriously hurt and...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Middlesbrough house fire: Man arrested after six people rescued

A man has been arrested over a house fire in Middlesbrough in which four children were among six people rescued. The alarm was raised by an ambulance crew who saw the blaze in Woodville Avenue, Saltersgill, at about 05:40 GMT, as those inside slept. One person was rescued by a...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rushanara Ali
Person
Brian Jordan
WOLF

Seven people displaced after Scranton fire

Seven people have been displaced from their home after an apartment building fire in Scranton. Fire crews were called to the 1700 block of Linden Street in Scranton Saturday after 7:30 PM. Heavy fire was seen coming from the rear of the building with flames threatening the adjacent property. The...
SCRANTON, PA
BBC

London pub floor collapse: 'Everyone began to scream'

Thirteen people have been injured after a mezzanine floor collapsed at an east London pub. Emergency services were called to the Two More Years bar in Hackney Wick at about 16:50 GMT. Paramedics said three people were seriously hurt and 10 more had minor injuries. Eyewitness Hal was on the...
ACCIDENTS
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Rescue after building collapse in Idlib

The collapse of a building in Idlib, Syria, killed a woman and three of her children, while her husband and three other children survived.
ACCIDENTS
KTAR.com

3 people hurt after collapse at Intel’s Ocotillo campus in Chandler

PHOENIX — Three people were hurt Wednesday following a collapse at Intel’s Ocotillo campus in Chandler, authorities said. Crews extricated the three people and transported them to hospitals in stable condition, the Chandler Fire Department said in a statement. The incident at the campus near Dobson and Ocotillo...
CHANDLER, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East London#London Ambulance Service#Mezzanine#Ambulances#Hackneywick#Ldn Ambulance#Metpoliceuk#London Fire Brigade#Las#Air Ambulance
The Independent

New London buses hailed as ‘vital’ for getting people out of cars

New buses featuring sunroofs, USB chargers and mobile phone holders are “vital” to get people out of their cars, according to public transport bosses in London.Transport for London (TfL) said the electric vehicles boost productivity and have a more “open feel”.Instead of vertical poles, handles will be fitted to the backs of seats to provide passengers with unobstructed views.Digital signs on board provide up-to-the-second travel information including journey updates and the status of Tube and London Overground services.The features are aimed at making buses a more attractive alternative to the car.Department for Transport (DfT) figures show road traffic has returned...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Large fire destroys Monks Eleigh barn

Firefighters took more than 16 hours to extinguish a blaze that completely destroyed a barn. Crews were called to the blaze at a farm on Highlands Road in Monks Eleigh, near Sudbury, Suffolk, at about 16:35 GMT on Friday. At the height of the fire, 19 crews from across the...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Trapped diners scramble to flee wreckage after mezzanine collapses in Hackney Wick pub

Thirteen people have been injured after a mezzanine floor collapsed at an east London pub on Saturday.Shocking footage captures trapped diners precariously trapped on top of the rubble at the Two More Years bar in Hackney Wick at about 16:50GMT, while others hold up slabs of wood to stop the structure from collapsing further.Firefighters rescued seven people who were trapped after the collapse.Four were taken to hospital.Tower Hamlets Council is working with the emergency services and a structural engineer to assess the privately-owned building.Two More Years' have closed "for now".Sign up to our newsletter. Read More Bombs could fall on Ukraine ‘minutes after Putin order’, minister warnsWatch live from Maidan square in Kiev as fears of Russian invasion growPolice begin to remove protesters from Ambassador bridge
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Reading flats fire: Residents evacuated after suspected arson attack

Residents were evacuated from a block of flats after a suspected arson attack. Firefighters and police were called to the fire at Royal Court on Kings Road in Reading at about 03:30 GMT. Residents of the six-storey building were evacuated and one person was treated for smoke inhalation. Royal Berkshire...
ACCIDENTS
Eyewitness News

Seven people sent to hospital after bus crash on I-95 in Groton

GROTON, CT (WFSB) - I-95 northbound in Groton was shut down on Saturday after a person was hit by a bus. The highway has since been reopened. Connecticut State Police (CSP) say the person hit is suffering from serious injuries and has been sent to a local hospital. Six passengers...
GROTON, CT
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aylesbury flats evacuated after kitchen fire at apartment block

A block of flats in a Buckinghamshire town was evacuated following a fire. Firefighters were called to Kerr Place, Aylesbury, at around 5.30pm on Wednesday, February 9. The four-storey building had been evacuated before fire engines arrived, with the fire out on arrival. One man was treated for smoke inhalation...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Car crash leaves 20-year-old driver fighting for his life

A motorist is fighting for his life after a car crash which also left one passenger seriously injured and another needing hospital treatment.Police Scotland are appealing for information about the incident on the A883 Denny to Falkirk road on Sunday evening.A white Vauxhall Corsa car which was heading east left the road near to Headswood Mill Farm at about 7.40pm, the force said.We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened and also anyone with dash-cam that could assist with our investigation.Sergeant David Ross, Police ScotlandThe 20-year-old driver suffered life-threatening injuries, and was taken to the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Tonyrefail: Pentre man, 35, dies after being hit by HGV

A 35-year-old man has died after being hit by a heavy goods vehicle. It happened on the A4119 road between Coedely and Tonyrefail, Rhondda Cynon Taff, shortly after 03:00 GMT. The road has been closed in both directions while investigations continue, and is "likely to be closed for the majority of the day" according to South Wales Police.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

501K+
Followers
170K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy