Military Tech is one of the rarest resources in Dying Light 2, and you’ll need quite a lot of it if you want to upgrade your tools and unlock their full potential. Unlike most of the other resources in Dying Light 2, which can be found through normal exploration, Military Tech comes from a very specific type of activity. You won’t be able to access a lot of Military Tech locations until later in the game when you have more Stamina or access to more Nightrunner Tools, but you can reach a surprising amount of them right from the beginning of the game. Here’s how to get your hands on some Military Tech in Dying Light 2.

