Long server queues are already a problem. The long-awaited Western release of Lost Ark is officially here. As is usually the case with a new MMO, long server queues have already become a problem. Depending on where you are in the world, it may already take hours to log in. Amazon Games is likely having flashbacks to the early days of New World, and the company is trying different ways to keep the situation from getting out of control at the gate. This includes the tried and true tactic of giving away free stuff.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO