The Octagon returned to Houston for tonight’s UFC 271 event, an fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker. The highly anticipated middleweight title fight rematch proved to be a hard fought back and forth affair. Israel Adesanya seemingly got the better of Robert Whittaker in the opening ten minutes, even dropping ‘The Reaper’ with a right hand in the opening frame. However, Whittaker would start to turn the tide in round three and then appeared to get the better of ‘Stylebender’ in rounds four and five. After twenty-five minutes of action the bout went to the judges scorecards for decision and Adesanya was awarded the win.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO