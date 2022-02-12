ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Bail Set at $75K for Man Accused of Pulling Gun on Centralia Drive-Thru Employee

By Emily Fitzgerald / emily@chronline.com
 3 days ago
Paul L. Hess, 22, of Chehalis

A Chehalis man is facing assault charges for allegedly pulling a gun on a drive-thru employee at a fast food restaurant in Centralia.

In the early hours of Feb. 11, an employee at a fast food restaurant in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue reported that two male suspects in a silver Honda had just driven away from the drive-thru after the passenger pointed a gun at an employee working the drive-thru window, according to court documents.

The two suspects, later identified as Paul L. Hess, 22, of Chehalis, and Skyler R. Schrader, 24, of Centralia, were reportedly “being belligerent and verbally abusive during the entire contact” with the drive-thru employee who was handling their food order, according to court documents.

One of the two asked for ranch dressing after receiving their food, so the employee left to go get it. When he returned, Hess and Schrader were “still being abusive so (the employee just dropped the ranch and backed away from the window,” according to court documents. When he did, Hess allegedly “pulled a gun and pointed it right at (the employee).” The driver of the Honda reportedly “pushed the gun down” and drove away from the scene, heading eastbound.

An officer with the Centralia Police Department was unable to locate the Honda near the scene, but just after 1:10 a.m. that morning, the officer was dispatched to a dispute in the 1400 block of Lewis Street and identified Schrader from an outstanding DUI warrant. As he approached, he reportedly noticed the pair matched the description of the two suspects from the incident at the fast food restaurant.

The officer also saw two firearms, one of which matched the description of the gun used to threaten the drive-thru employee, according to court documents.

Both guns in the vehicle were registered to Schrader.

When questioned about the incident at the fast food restaurant, Schrader reportedly said “Hess had reached into the backseat and grabbed his gun and pointed it at the people in the (restaurant),” according to court documents.

At that point, Hess allegedly “yelled at Schrader not to say anything.”

Schrader was arrested on the outstanding DUI warrant while Hess was arrested on charges related to the incident at the drive-thru restaurant.

Hess has since been charged with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and intimidating a witness. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver after the officer found plastic baggies and bindles containing cocaine in Hess’ sock.

During Hess’ preliminary hearing in Lewis County Superior Court later that day, Deputy Prosecutor Brad Meagher requested that Judge James Lawler set Hess’ bail at $75,000 “based primarily on the nature of the offense.”

“Mainly we’re concerned about a violence offense if he were to be released,” said Meagher.

Given the alleged involvement of a firearm, Lawler agreed to set bail at $75,000.

Hess’ next court appearance is an arraignment hearing scheduled for Feb. 17.

