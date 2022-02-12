Watch Now: 34th annual LPS spelling bee winner Rikhil Jasti

Olivia Ferguson, a fifth-grader at John Gregg Elementary School, placed first in the Edison Local School District spelling bee held Tuesday at Edison High School. Ferguson won by correctly spelling “allergenic” in round 12. Taking part in the awards ceremony were, seated, from left, Ferguson; Ronin Hartman, second, a sixth-grader at Stanton; Lindsey Howell, third, a fifth-grader at John Gregg; Nikolas Kline, fourth, a fifth-grader at Stanton; and Amelia Ault, fifth, a sixth-grader at John Gregg; and standing, Jordan Everhart, sixth, a fifth-grader at John Gregg; Learynn Hanson, seventh, a fifth-grader at John Gregg; Julie Kireta, assistant superintendent; Payton Markert, eighth, a sixth-grader at Stanton; Mary Ann Hoobler, spelling bee coordinator; Silas Clifton, second alternate, a sixth-grader at Stanton; Luke Ferralli, first alternate, an eighth-grader at Edison Junior High; and Bill Beattie, superintendent. The top eight spellers and two alternates will advance to the Jefferson-Harrison Regional Spelling Bee presented by the Herald-Star at 11 a.m. on March 12 at Buckeye North Elementary School at Brilliant.

BRILLIANT, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO