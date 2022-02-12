ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Watch Now: 34th annual LPS spelling bee winner Rikhil Jasti

Lincoln Journal Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch now: Moore eighth grader wins 34th annual LPS spelling bee. For...

journalstar.com

Morning Journal

Southern Spelling Bee

Southern Local spelling bee winners (front) Delaney Beadnell (center), sixth grader, first place; Ella Roberts (left), seventh grader, second place; and Alli Myers (right), eighth grader, third place; pose with the other students who competed Wednesday. Morning Journal/Deanne Johnson.
EDUCATION
portasouthjetty.com

OES spelling bee

Student Maddie McLaughlin won the H.G. Olsen Elementary School spelling bee that took place at the Port Aransas High School Doyle Marek Gym on Saturday, Jan. 29. From left are coach Cindy Moats, McLaughlin and Friends of the Library President Jackie Romeyn. The full version of this story will be...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
The Sanford Herald

Winners crowned at Spelling Bee

With a young girl standing smiling proudly on stage, trophy in hand, while a boy seeks solace from his parents, it’s not hard to tell something special just took place. The extreme parallels of emotion at the end of Lee County School District Spelling Bee at W.B. Wicker Elementary School, showed that the majority of the 22 competitors were serious about winning.
LEE COUNTY, NC
shorelinemedia.net

Bruno wins Ludington Elementary School spelling bee

PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Ludington Elementary School fifth grader Landon Bruno won the school’s inaugural spelling bee on Thursday, and he, along with second-place finisher, Rayne Holtrust, will now move onto the Ludington Daily News Community Spelling Bee at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Peterson Auditorium. Bruno...
LUDINGTON, MI
southernminn.com

38th Annual Northfield Middle School District Spelling Bee

The 38th Annual Northfield Middle School District Spelling Bee was held on Thursday, January 27 in the Middle School auditorium. It was Middle School Media Specialist Amy Sieve’s 20th year as Spelling Bee advisor. The classroom spelling test was administered to all students in the Middle School this past...
NORTHFIELD, MN
Courier-Times

Lytle wins BRV Spelling Bee

Blue River Valley Elementary hosted its annual school wide Spelling Bee on Wednesday. Twelve students from 4th to 6th grade competed. Jaxton Lytle was the winner, with the word “scarf.” James Edwards was the 2022 spelling bee runner-up. Jaxton is a 6th grader in Melissa Creviston’s class, and...
EDUCATION
heraldstaronline.com

Edison bee winners

Olivia Ferguson, a fifth-grader at John Gregg Elementary School, placed first in the Edison Local School District spelling bee held Tuesday at Edison High School. Ferguson won by correctly spelling “allergenic” in round 12. Taking part in the awards ceremony were, seated, from left, Ferguson; Ronin Hartman, second, a sixth-grader at Stanton; Lindsey Howell, third, a fifth-grader at John Gregg; Nikolas Kline, fourth, a fifth-grader at Stanton; and Amelia Ault, fifth, a sixth-grader at John Gregg; and standing, Jordan Everhart, sixth, a fifth-grader at John Gregg; Learynn Hanson, seventh, a fifth-grader at John Gregg; Julie Kireta, assistant superintendent; Payton Markert, eighth, a sixth-grader at Stanton; Mary Ann Hoobler, spelling bee coordinator; Silas Clifton, second alternate, a sixth-grader at Stanton; Luke Ferralli, first alternate, an eighth-grader at Edison Junior High; and Bill Beattie, superintendent. The top eight spellers and two alternates will advance to the Jefferson-Harrison Regional Spelling Bee presented by the Herald-Star at 11 a.m. on March 12 at Buckeye North Elementary School at Brilliant.
BRILLIANT, OH
Woodlands Online& LLC

Legacy Student Wins Regional Spelling Bee

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Legacy would like to congratulate Caelin Morgan on his Scripps Regional Spelling Bee win this week. Caelin will advance to the Houston Public Media Spelling Bee in March. According to Amanda Jones, Legacy Middle School Principal, “Caelin’s hard work and dedication is unmatched! Winning the Scripps...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Orange Leader

St. Mary Spelling Bee a great success

St. Mary Catholic School is proud of 8th grader Jonathan Quintero for being named the 2021-2022 Spelling Bee Champion. Congratulations also go to Allie Broussard who was our runner-up. They battled extremely hard and kept us on our toes until the end. All participants did a fantastic job. It takes...
ORANGE, TX
Grundy County Herald

Swiss Memorial Spelling Bee winners announced

After conducting classroom spelling bees for grades 4th through 8th at Swiss Memorial Elementary School, the first place champions' names were put into a drawing for a gift card of their choice. Chelsae Layman, 5th grade, was the lucky winner and she chose a $15 Xbox gift card. The last...
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
newscenter1.tv

Regional Scripps Spelling Bee winner will head to state competition

RAPID CITY, S.D. — After winning spelling bees in their classrooms and schools, students in first through eighth grade showed off their spelling skills at the regional spelling bee at Stevens High School. The top spellers from each participating school went head to head in written and verbal word-spelling....
RAPID CITY, SD
Clanton Advertiser

Marley wins county spelling bee

It was déjà vu for attendees to the Chilton County Spelling Bee on Feb. 5 as Marley Holsomback and Jadyn Smitherman were again the final two spellers competing for the win. The girls had been the final two during the 2021 competition. However, this year Marley, who attends...
CLANTON, AL
Hastings Tribune

St. Cecilia sixth-grader spelling bee champ

A s Sam Axford was spelling “rotisserie” to win the Adams County Spelling Bee on Feb. 4, he had to hold himself back from spelling “chicken.”. The St. Cecilia sixth-grader won the competition after going back and forth with Adams Central sixth-grader Hudson Hookstra for many rounds.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
aroundptown.com

Bollman Wins Spelling Bee (photos)

The PLT#3 middle schoolers took part in the school’s annual spelling bee last week and crowned Cadence Bollman as the champion. The 8th grader will now compete in the Lee-Ogle-Whiteside Regional Spelling Bee. 7th grader Alex Ottens took second in the competition which featured 16 students from the 6th,7th,...
EDUCATION
Garden City Telegram

Students advance to Finney County Spelling Bee

Students from Finney County have advanced to the Finney County Spelling Bee that will be held at 9 a.m. today in Horace Good Middle School’s Clifford Hope auditorium, 1412 N. Main St. Students from elementary through middle school grades will be competing in the spelling bee. The first place...
FINNEY COUNTY, KS

