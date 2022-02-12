ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scant progress the final blow to on-time MLB spring training

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The final blow has been dealt to an on-time start to spring training, with Major League Baseball making a new offer...

FanSided

Dodgers come out of nowhere with surprising minor-league signing

Fans were hoping the Los Angeles Dodgers would be able to add some depth this offseason after it was evident that giving Steven Souza Jr. and Matt Beaty postseason at-bats wasn’t the formula for success. Though major-league signings still aren’t permitted thanks to the never-ending lockout, it seems as...
MLB
elitesportsny.com

MLB really hates minor leaguers, doesn’t want to pay them

A Major League Baseball lawyer argued in federal court that minor league players shouldn’t be paid during spring training. As if Major League Baseball didn’t have enough going on right now. Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported that Elise Bloom, a lawyer for a firm advising MLB on the current lockout, had this to say about minor league players:
MLB
Washington Post

With spring training looming, MLB makes a new proposal to players union

With mere days remaining until Major League Baseball’s ongoing lockout forces the first labor-related interruption of spring training in nearly three decades, MLB’s negotiating team presented a 130-page proposal to leaders from the players union Saturday in hopes of rallying negotiations in time to limit the damage. The...
MLB
Lancaster Online

MLB lockout: League, owners make new proposal; players said to be underwhelmed

Rob Manfred promised a “good proposal” Saturday, as Major League Baseball returned to the bargaining table opposite the MLB Players Association. The general reaction from players who were locked out by the commissioner on Dec. 2: Not good enough. And now, not only is spring training all but...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Training#Ap Baseball#Major League Baseball
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Add Former Big Leaguer on Minor League Deal

The Dodgers made another fringe move this week with the signing of former Mariners prospect Stefan Romero. The deal is of the minor league variety. Breaking away from paternity leave to report a bit of news. I’m told the Dodgers signed former Mariners OF/DH Stefen Romero to a minor league contract. The 33-year-old spent the last five seasons in Japan.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Rumors: Stefen Romero Signed To Minor League Contract

Under normal circumstances Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers and catchers would be days away from officially reporting to Camelback Ranch for the start of Spring Training, but uncertainty remains because of the ongoing MLB lockout. In addition to camps opening and the start of the 2022 regular season potentially getting pushed...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB argues for minor league players to remain unpaid for spring training

For the past two-plus months, the ongoing baseball narrative has been around the lockout and the attempts, or lack thereof, to work out a new collective bargaining agreement between Major League Baseball and the Players’ Association. However, the MLBPA only consists of players who are currently on a team’s 40-man roster, as well as those who became major league free agents at the end of the 2021 season. Separate from that, there is a far larger batch of players who also have ongoing gripes with MLB: minor leaguers.
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Lockout Update: Players and Owners Set For Fourth Meeting Today

When we think about the baseball calendar and some of the important dates, certain ones come to mind. Pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training, Opening Day, the trading deadline, and the crowning of a champion on the last day of the World Series probably resonate for many people. This year, no date may be more important than February 12, when a critical negotiation session will take place in New York.
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

MLB: Actually, minor leaguers should be paying us

MLB has worked hard for decades to try to win the p.r. battle with the MLBPA, blaming rising player salaries for increased ticket prices and free agency for certain teams not being able to win, presenting this as “millionaires fighting billionaires” and acting like any potential work stoppage is due to spoiled players not being grateful for the fact that they are getting rich playing a kids game. The attempt to use the public relations war as a way to put pressure on players came up just last week, as ownership’s request to invoke the federal mediation process was largely seen as eyewash rather than something legitimately intended to help reach a resolution.
MLB
Sportsnet.ca

MLB barrelling toward ‘disastrous outcome’ Manfred warned of after lost weekend

TORONTO – Rob Manfred is far too calculated for throwaway lines on the mic. Sure, he’s a master equivocator, regularly making claims so incredulous that the baseball world flies into rage-tweeting fits with Pavlovian predictability. That one about the stock market offering a better return-on-investment than ownership of a Major League Baseball team was just, Chef’s Kiss, even if Maury Brown over at Forbes quickly and capably picked it apart.
MLB
fangraphs.com

The Owners’ Latest Offer Gets Us No Closer to Baseball Season

You didn’t have to be a cynical curmudgeon to know that Saturday’s meeting between Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association would not magically produce a deal for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, thus allowing spring training to begin on time. With its “defensive” lockout and subsequent failure to officially offer more than one proposal to the players on core economic issues over the previous 71 days — a counterintuitive definition of “jumpstart,” never before observed in the wild — the league had already made abundantly clear the fantastical nature of any dates attached to pitchers and catchers reporting. By prematurely calling for the entry of a federal mediator into the proceedings after the barest attempt to negotiate, by telling the media that “phones work two ways” when it comes to bargaining, by downplaying the financial benefits of owning a team relative to investing in the stock market, and by mischaracterizing the owners’ latest proposal for the Competitive Balance Tax rates, commissioner Rob Manfred and the owners have made it clear in recent weeks that they aren’t ready to play ball. And so, for the foreseeable future, there will be no major league baseball played.
MLB
rumbunter.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: There Will be Minor League Baseball

With the lockout in place, the Pittsburgh Pirates are not going to be starting on time. However, the minor league season is on track to start. There is a lot up in the air for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the rest of Major League Baseball. The game is currently at its lowest point since 1994. The owners have locked out the MLBPA and negotiations have not gone well. While there seems like there has been some progress it is now ensured that Major League Spring Training will be delayed.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox will require minor league players to have COVID-19 booster in 2022

The Chicago White Sox will require all minor leaguers to show proof they have received the COVID-19 vaccine booster before taking their spring training physical on Feb. 21, report ESPN's Jeff Passan and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and James Fegan. MLB is not requiring minor leaguers to be vaccinated in 2022. The White Sox instituted their own mandate.
MLB
NESN

Ex-MLB GM Pinpoints Huge Move Red Sox Should Make Before Opening Day

The Red Sox are coming off an improbable run to the American League Championship Series in 2021, and a former Major League Baseball front office executive believes Boston should strike while the iron is hot and sign the top remaining free agent before the start of the 2022 season. Jim...
MLB
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

Mets fans facing another year without a full spring training as baseball lockout continues

PORT ST. LUCIE — Jim Fertitta moved to Port St. Lucie in 1989 for two reasons: "90% Mets, 10% weather." But now, for the third year in a row, the Mets won't play a full spring training season, this time because of the MLB lockout. It's more than disappointing for Fertitta, who's been president of the local Mets Booster Club for 20 years; the Mets are what draws people to Port St. Lucie, he said.
MLB
thatballsouttahere.com

Phillies make intriguing signing of former Red Sox minor-league standout Yairo Muñoz

The Phillies have signed former Red Sox Triple-A standout Yairo Muñoz to a minor-league contract. One of the most impressive prospects in the Boston Red Sox system has joined the Philadelphia Phillies in an intriguing minor-league signing. Yairo Muñoz, who originally signed as an international free agent with the...
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Minor League Contracts, Trevor Bauer Updates, Dave Roberts, and More

The last week saw some major minor league deals involving the Dodgers popping up on the timeline. First LA inked a pair of players to MiLB deals. Dodgers have signed 1B/OF Stefen Romero to minor-league deal with invite to major-league spring training, source tells @TheAthletic. Hit 96 HRs past five seasons in Japan, including shortened ‘20. Potential DH option if CBA indeed includes universal DH. https://t.co/zhxyPaNmD4.
MLB

