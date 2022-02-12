ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Authorities, protesters in stalemate over Ambassador Bridge blockade

By FRANCIS X. DONNELLY
Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

WINDSOR, Ontario — The departure of vehicles blocking the Ambassador Bridge on Saturday raised hopes that the crossing would finally open after five days, but by evening the crowd protesting against mandatory vaccination for trucks grew near the bridge. The demonstrators are continuing despite a massive law enforcement...

www.kansascity.com

The Independent

Justin Trudeau says military intervention to stop trucker protest over vaccine mandates ‘not in the cards’

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said that he has no plan to send the military to assist the police in Ottawa in the “Freedom Convoy” protest.Police had previously said that Canada’s military may be needed to clear the anti-vaccine mandate protest, which has paralysed the capital for almost a week. Mr Trudeau said on Thursday during a press briefing that introducing the armed forces is “not in the cards right now.”Police Chief Peter Sloly said local law enforcement is overstretched and the city has considered various options to disband the protesters who have occupied city streets for six days in...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer calls the Freedom Convoy an 'illegal blockade', says they don't have a right to block bridges and calls on the Canadian government to resolve the situation as soon as possible

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday slammed the 'Freedom Convoy' for its 'illegal blockade' of the Ambassador Bridge linking the United States and Canada, saying the protesting truckers were causing an economic crisis in her state. 'We are at an economic crisis in this moment because of this illegal blockade,'...
POLITICS
The Independent

Canada protests: Truckers agree to open one lane of Ambassador Bridge as Ontario declares state of emergency

Canadian truckers staging a protest against Covid-19 restrictions on the Ambassador Bridge between Ontario and Michigan have reportedly agreed to open one lane of traffic after a four-day blockade that prompted a state of emergency declaration in the province.CBC News captured footage showing truckers slowly moving their vehicles out of one of the exit lanes into Canada on Friday morning - however local police indicated traffic remained at a standstill.The development came just hours before a court took up a request for an injunction to permanently end the blockade.The injunction was put forward by auto-industry leaders and backed by the...
PROTESTS
State
Michigan State
Shropshire Star

Police arrest remaining protesters at US-Canada bridge

Demonstrators were detained and vehicles were towed near the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor just after dawn, officers in Ontario said. Police moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters near the busiest US-Canadian border crossing on Sunday, ending a demonstration against Covid-19 restrictions that has impacted the economies of both nations.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Biden urges Trudeau to use federal powers to end Canada trucker convoy’s bridge blockade

The Biden administration urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government Thursday to use its federal powers to end the truck blockade by Canadians protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions, as the bumper-to-bumper demonstration forced auto plants on both sides of the border to shut down or scale back production.For the fourth straight day, scores of truckers taking part in what they dubbed the Freedom Convoy blocked the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, disrupting the flow of auto parts and other products between the two countries.The White House said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg spoke...
U.S. POLITICS
mprnews.org

U.S.-Canada truck blockade extends to North Dakota border

Protests closing border crossings between Canada and the United States moved into the Upper Midwest Thursday morning, hitting a crossing in eastern North Dakota. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba report that trucks and farm equipment have parked in the road on Highway 75 leading to the border crossing between Emerson, Manitoba. and Pembina, N.D.
MICHIGAN STATE
Boston Globe

Canada moves to open blockaded bridge, but in Ottawa truckers won’t budge

OTTAWA, Ontario — Canadian law enforcement officials said Sunday that they were preparing to reopen a major international bridge that had been blockaded by protesters for almost a week, raising hopes for industries, especially auto manufacturing, slowed to a near standstill by the unrest. But at the footstep of Parliament some 500 miles to the northeast, they appeared powerless to quell the near-chaos.
AMERICAS
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Doug Ford
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Justin Trudeau
Fox News

Ontario court freezes millions in trucker Freedom Convoy's crowdfunding account

A court in Ontario froze access to the millions of dollars in the GiveSendGo account of the Canadian "Freedom Convoy" on Thursday. Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office said in a statement that the province's attorney general brought an application in the Superior Court of Justice for an order "prohibiting any person from disposing of, or otherwise dealing with, in any manner whatsoever, any and all monetary donations made through the Freedom Convoy 2022 and Adopt-a-Trucker campaign pages on the GiveSendGo online fundraising platform."
CONGRESS & COURTS
BBC

Ambassador Bridge: Police launch bid to clear Canada trucker blockade

Police have started to clear a blockade of the main crossing between Canada and the United States. After days of protests by truckers against Covid rules at the Ambassador Bridge in Ontario, officers urged them to heed an injunction against the demonstration. The vital trade route links Windsor, Ontario, with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WebMD

Canadian Police Move to Break Trucker Bridge Blockade

Feb. 12, 2021 -- Police in Windsor, Ontario, acted Saturday morning to remove a trucker-led protest over COVID-19 safety measures that blocked traffic on the Ambassador Bridge, a major border crossing between the United States and Canada. ABC News reported that many protesters began driving away as police approached not...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
#Ambassador Bridge#Blockade#O Canada#Protest#Twitter#North American#Canadian
Washington Post

Judge orders protesters to end blockade of Ambassador Bridge; Ontario premier declares state of emergency, threatens fines, prison time

An Ontario court on Friday ordered protesters to end their blockade of a key bridge connecting Canada with the United States, as the country headed into a third weekend of “Freedom Convoy” demonstrations. The protests have paralyzed the capital, slowed traffic at the border and caused manufacturers on both sides of the crossing to reduce operations.
PROTESTS
WSOC Charlotte

Canadian authorities turn up the pressure on protesters

WINDSOR, Ontario — (AP) — Canadian authorities Friday turned up the legal and public pressure on protesters to lift their blockades in Ottawa and at the U.S. border, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warning: “This unlawful activity has to end and it will end.”. Federal, provincial and...
PROTESTS
Seeking Alpha

Ontario to end COVID-19 vaccine passports by March 01

The Canadian province of Ontario plans to end the COVID-19 vaccine certificate system on March 1. On that date, the province will also lift the indoor capacity limits, Financial Post reported on Monday. Masking requirements will be in effect for now, and the timeline to lift them will be announced...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MSNBC

Canada's trucker blockade is a right-wing fantasy made real

On Sunday, the Ambassador Bridge on the U.S.-Canada border between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, was reopened after a weeklong protest, in which a handful of right-wing fanatics had been blocking the bridge and holding up some $355 million in goods in protest against a vaccine mandate for the trucking industry.
PROTESTS
AFP

Canada police clear key border bridge but protests still crippling Ottawa

Canadian police on Sunday cleared a key US border bridge occupied by trucker-led demonstrators angry over Covid-19 restrictions, towing vehicles and making "several" arrests in their bid to quell a movement that has also paralyzed downtown Ottawa. "Today, our national economic crisis at the Ambassador Bridge came to an end," Drew Dilkens, mayor of Windsor, Ontario, said in a statement. "Border crossings will re-open when it is safe to do so." US officials, who had pressed for a quick resolution as the blockades hit auto industries in both countries, praised what they called the "decisive" action in Windsor and said they expected the bridge to open by day's end. White House national security advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall said US and Canadian officials recognized "the imperative of taking swift, strong action and deterring future blockades."
PROTESTS

