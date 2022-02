(Kitco News) The gold market continues to benefit from its safe-haven appeal as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that he was told February 16 is the day of the planned Russian attack. "We have been told that February 16 will be the day of the attack, but we will make it the day of unity," Zelenskiy said in a video address.

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO