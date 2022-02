Aston Martin recently revealed the DBX707, a high-performance luxury SUV designed to beat the world's best at everything, but as impressive as this new offering is, and as much of a success as the SUV has been for the brand, it's still magnificent sports cars that the British automaker is best known for. Of late, these cars have offered remarkable performance, and there's still more to come, but Aston Martin's chairman, Lawrence Stroll, says that these cars need drastic overhauls. In fact, its most popular models are about to be so heavily redesigned that they will be like "all-new cars," but in what ways? According to Autocar, Stroll says there is much to upgrade.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO