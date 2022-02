The penguins are back at the Detroit Zoo! Not just back, but back in their newly refurbished home. The Polk Penguin Conservation Center, the largest penguin facility in the world, is opened once again to the public after being closed since 2019. The popular attraction closed in the fall of 2019 for planned upgrades and waterproofing needs started going into place. The habitat is now shared by more than 75 animals consisting of half a dozen species that seem to be settling in nicely.

DETROIT, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO