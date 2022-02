In the middle of a chaotic week — perhaps the biggest in company history up until this point — preparations are moving toward a Prophet Exchange launch in New Jersey. Still in a testing phase with the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (NJDGE), Prophet Exchange is ready to go on the product side to launch its new platform. This is to say, the days until exchange betting is part of the sports betting ecosystem are numbered, and Prophet Exchange is poised to be one of the first, if not the first, betting exchanges on the market.

GAMBLING ・ 4 DAYS AGO