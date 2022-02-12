Im Cleaning Services Ayrshire Launches New Website And Expands Service Area

The global supplier brings its full-service approach to sustainability through a new program called ‘Beauty with Purpose’. In 2022, WWP Beauty will be rapidly expanding their service offering to give their clients more solutions across all aspects of their business including stock packaging, turnkey, accessories and of course sustainability. Following the launch of their “fresh and friendly” new stock e-catalog, the company’s CEO, Josh Kirschbaum highlights how WWP Beauty will be bringing their full-service approach to sustainability through a new program called ‘Beauty with Purpose.’ This program will offer brands a customized, solution-driven service that will transform their product offering into a more mindful collection of formulas, packaging and accessories that are clean, sustainable, ethical, inclusive and diverse. This transformative process will stay on the forefront of Sustainable Innovations and Technologies, utilizing Green Chemistry, new Eco-Friendly Materials, Eco-Smart Designs, and Transparent Sourcing & Supply Chain management, with the ultimate goal of creating Beauty with Purpose.

