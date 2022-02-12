ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Intel to Develop Crypto Mining Accelerators, Claims Circuits Will Deliver '1000x Better Performance per Watt'

bitcoin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California-based technology company and the world’s largest semiconductor chip manufacturer by revenue, Intel, has revealed the company will “contribute to the development of blockchain technologies” by offering “energy-efficient accelerators.” Intel executive Raja M. Koduri explained that the company expects its circuit innovations will deliver “1000x better performance per watt” than...

news.bitcoin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Hardware

Intel Rumored to Acquire Tower Semiconductor for $6 Billion

Intel is reportedly in talks to buy Tower Semiconductor, a specialty foundry with one 150-mm fab, five 200-mm fabs, and one 300-mm fab. The acquisition will add numerous clients to Intel's foundry business and specialists with extensive experience serving fabless chip designers if the reporting is accurate. According to the...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Cognifiber Raises $6M to Bring In-fiber Photonic Processing to Market

CogniFiber, a deep technology company developing advanced in-fiber photonic processing systems, raised a $6 million Series A round of funding. The round was led by Chartered Group, a private equity firm specializing in disruptive technologies with a far-reaching presence in Europe and Asia. This investment opens the path to break through current processing speed barriers, unlocking many AI-driven business opportunities.
ECONOMY
etftrends.com

Intel Creates New Mining Chip

Intel is making a push toward sustainability and has created a new crypto mining chip designed for energy efficiency. The chip is set to ship later this year with Jack Dorsey’s fintech company Block (SQ) among its first buyers. Block is one of the main holdings in the VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) which stands to benefit from the move as crypto looks for solutions to the problem of energy consumption.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
thefastmode.com

What are Various Types of Edge Computing that Exist Today? Featured

Edge computing is transforming multiple industries by connecting the unconnected. It is enabling new business models, new revenue streams, innovative software service models and new technological use cases. No wonder there are so many startups in this space in a short time while already existing technological giants are transforming to adapt to Edge.
COMPUTERS
bitcoin.com

Clesson Co. Ltd: The Operating Company of LABEL Foundation Receives $2 Million Equity Funding From Groom Investments and eBEST Investments & Securities

PRESS RELEASE. Clesson, the operating firm of the LABEL Foundation, has received an extra $2 million in equity funding from eBest Investments & Securities and Groom Investments to advance the Web 3.0 NFT infrastructure for musicians, fans, and content producers and boost the revolution in the industry. eBest Investments and...
BUSINESS
GeekyGadgets

Portable fanless crypto mining rig

If you are looking for something a little quieter than most of the crypto currency mining rigs currently available. You may be interested in this fanless Ethereum Miner Mining Machine available to purchase priced at $2099. The Model X4 BRICK from Jasminer has been designed to mind the EtHash algorithm with a maximum hashrate of 65Mh/s for a power consumption of 30W according to the specs.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Cryptocurrency#Better Performance#Graphics Group#Intel Labs
Phys.org

'Exciton surfing' could enable next-gen energy, computing and communications tech

A quasiparticle that forms in semiconductors can now be moved around at room temperature, a University of Michigan-led study has shown. The finding could cool down computers, enabling faster speeds and higher efficiencies, and potentially make LEDs and solar panels more efficient. Today's electronic devices rely on electrons to move...
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

NVIDIA GTC 2022 virtual conference starts March 21st 2022

NVIDIA has today released more details about the upcoming GTC 2022 conference, taking place between March 21 – 24th 2022. This years event will feature a keynote from CEO Jensen Huang, together with over 900 sessions from industry and leaders in the field of artificial intelligence, high performance computing and graphics.
NFL
Business Monthly

Maryland Smith targets startups with Blockchain Accelerator

Early-stage companies that are building apps leveraging blockchain technology are targeted for the Maryland Smith Blockchain Accelerator, an initiative of the Supply Chain Management Center and the Dingman Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business. Applications to participate in the accelerator are...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
protocol.com

Intel in talks to acquire chip manufacturer Tower Semi for $6 billion, report says

Intel is in talks to acquire the Israeli chip manufacturing business Tower Semiconductor for nearly $6 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported late Monday. Intel declined to comment. Tower Semi did not immediately return a request. If the deal closes, it would boost Intel’s manufacturing capacity for older, less advanced...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Crypto
bitcoin.com

Bahrain Central Bank Completes Cross-Border Transfer Test Using JPMorgan Blockchain

The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), working in partnership with Bank ABC, recently announced it had successfully tested the transfer of funds across borders using JPMorgan’s JPM Coin. The test fulfills the central bank’s goal of creating safe and efficient settlement solutions for customers. Eliminating Inefficiencies in the...
ECONOMY
bitcoin.com

BLOCKS Token, by BLOCKS DAO, is Officially Listed on FMFW․io Exchange

BLOCKS DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) LLC, worked with crypto-friendly Wyoming legislatures to build the first legally registered DAO LLC in the world. BLOCKS is committed to connecting industries and enterprise-grade technologies to blockchain, with an industry and blockchain agnostic approach. The BLOCKS token is at the heart of the BLOCKS DAO and Builder Program, stewarding everything from on-chain governance to enterprise transactions in the BLOCKS Builders’ partnerships. The foundation of BLOCKS is the goal to connect the world, regardless of industry application, through decentralization; at BLOCKS, Decentralization Connects Us All.
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Gate․io Expands Its Institutional Market Maker Services

PRESS RELEASE. During the course of 2021, global digital asset exchange, Gate.io, saw a massive increase in the popularity of its platform. Gate.io now has over 1,300 coins and tokens listed on its platform with over 10 million registered users. As the platform’s popularity continues to increase, they have started focusing on long-term growth with a focus on their Market Maker service as part of its Institutional Services division.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Intel’s Bitcoin Mining Chip to Be 1000 Times Faster than Closest Rivals, Claims VP

Intel says its chip for blockchain applications can be 1000 times faster than its nearest rivals. Intel Corp on Friday announced the launch of an energy-efficient super-fast processing chip for blockchain applications. Billed to be 1000x faster than its nearest rivals, Intel’s “blockchain accelerator” will be available to its customers later this year.
SOFTWARE
bitcoin.com

LBank Exchange Integrates Chainlink Price Feeds for Secure Perpetual Futures Prices

PRESS RELEASE. Lbank excited to announce that LBank Exchange—the world-class digital asset trading platform—has integrated Chainlink Price Feeds. By integrating the industry-leading decentralized oracle network, LBank Exchange will have access to high-quality, tamper-proof price feeds needed to help secure perpetual futures trading on the platform. This will provide our users with stronger assurances that LBank futures contracts are using reliable, high-quality market data for asset prices.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Intel Plans to Launch New ‘Energy-efficient’ Crypto Mining Chip

Semiconductor heavyweight Intel says it will debut a new crypto mining chip that will perform much better than its rivals. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) recently announced that it is launching a new crypto mining chip billed to be “1000x” faster than its closest rivals. Dubbed “blockchain accelerator”, the new chip will ship later in the year, and will be energy-efficient and ultra-fast, according to Intel. According to an official statement published in the Intel Newsroom, “this architecture is implemented on a tiny piece of silicon so that it has minimal impact to the supply of current products.”
COMPUTERS
datasciencecentral.com

Enterprise 5G AI and IoT applications

Yesterday, in our class, we had a discussion on the significance of 5G applications. Its easy to get mixed up about this topic – so here is a very simple way you can think of 5G applications. Essentially, 5G is about low latency and high bandwidth. Low latency basically...
SOFTWARE
bitcoin.com

NEAR Protocol Provides Development Grant To InsurAce․io

PRESS RELEASE. InsurAce.io has announced that its proposal for a NEAR protocol development grant has now been granted, and that its deployment on NEAR shall take place very soon. InsurAce.io is constantly on the search for new ecosystems and technologies. They have stated that new procedures and protocols will be...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy