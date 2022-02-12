Intel to Develop Crypto Mining Accelerators, Claims Circuits Will Deliver '1000x Better Performance per Watt'

Semiconductor heavyweight Intel says it will debut a new crypto mining chip that will perform much better than its rivals. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) recently announced that it is launching a new crypto mining chip billed to be “1000x” faster than its closest rivals. Dubbed “blockchain accelerator”, the new chip will ship later in the year, and will be energy-efficient and ultra-fast, according to Intel. According to an official statement published in the Intel Newsroom, “this architecture is implemented on a tiny piece of silicon so that it has minimal impact to the supply of current products.”

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO