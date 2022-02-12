How to Watch Indiana's Game With Michigan State on Saturday

EAST LANSING, Mich. — For the first time all season, Indiana lost consecutive games after falling to Northwestern on Tuesday night. And somewhat ironically, the same thing happened to No. 17 Michigan State a few hours earlier when the Spartans lost to Wisconsin, dropping back-to-back games for the first time all season, as well.

Which brings us to Saturday and a matchup here in chilly East Lansing between the Hoosiers and Spartans. Obviously, neither team wants to have a three-game losing streak, so this game is critical for both sides, which isn't uncommon in the Big Ten in mid-February.

Indiana is 16-7 and 7-6 in the Big Ten. Michigan State (17-6, 8-4) opened as a 4-point favorite on Saturday morning. Here's the latest on the point spread, with a breakdown of what both teams have done against the number all year. CLICK HERE

Here's everything you need to know about the game, with tipoff time and TV information, the latest on the point spread, starting lineups, series history and so much more.

How to watch Indiana at Michigan State

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (16-7, 7-5 in the Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (17-6, 8-4 in the Big Ten)

Indiana Hoosiers (16-7, 7-5 in the Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (17-6, 8-4 in the Big Ten) When : 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022

: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing, Mich.

Breslin Center, East Lansing, Mich. TV: FOX

FOX Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv CLICK HERE Announcers: Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (color commentary)

Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (color commentary) Radio: Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 389 (Home broadcast 195)

Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 389 (Home broadcast 195) Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith Latest Line: Michigan State opened as a 4-point favorite over Indiana, according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Saturday morning. The over/under is 134. Here's the link to the story on the point spread, and each team's history vs. the number this season. CLICK HERE

Indiana was 12-15 a year ago and 7-12 in the Big Ten under Archie Miller, and lost to Rutgers 61-50 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. They did not qualify for postseason play. Indiana hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2016. ... Michigan State was 15-13 last season with a 9-11 record in the conference. They played UCLA in a No. 11 seed play-in game in the NCAA Tournament, but lost 86-80 in overtime. Michigan State had a 14-point lead in the first half and were up five with 1:29 to go in the game, but couldn't close the door. Poll rankings: Michigan State is ranked No. 17 in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls, and has been ranked as high as No. 10 this season. Indiana isn't ranked, but it receiving votes in both polls.

Michigan State is ranked No. 17 in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls, and has been ranked as high as No. 10 this season. Indiana isn't ranked, but it receiving votes in both polls. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 39 in the Kenpom.com rankings, moving down 15 spots after the consecutive losses to Illinois and Northwestern. MIchigan State is ranked No. 26.

Indiana-Michigan State history

Indiana vs. Michigan State series history: Indiana leads the all-time series with Michigan State, 71-57 ... MSU won both meetings last year, first a 78-71 win at Assembly Hall and then a 64-58 win at the Breslin Center ... The win ended a three-game win streak for the Hoosiers in the series ... The teams have split the last eight games ... Eight of the last 10 games in the series have been decided by 10 points or fewer, including six games decided by six points or fewer ... The last six games have been decided by an average of 4.2 points ... Tom Izzo is 27-17 in his career against Indiana ... ... MSU is 40-23 all-time at home against Indiana, including a 22-2 mark at the Breslin Center.

Indiana-Michigan State most recent games

Indiana's last game: Indiana played without five suspended players, including starting guards Xavier Johnson and Parker Stewart, and lost at Northwestern 59-51 on Tuesday night, dropping consecutive games for the first time all year. Race Thompson led the way with 14 points, and Trayce Jackson-Davis and Trey Galloway had 13. Galloway, who started at point guard, tied a career scoring high and played 37 minutes before fouling.

Meet the coaches

Meet Indiana coach Mike Woodson: Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 16-7.

Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 16-7. Meet Michigan State coach Tom Izzo: Michigan State coach Tom Izzo is approaching the Big Ten record for overall wins by a league coach. Former Indiana coach Bob Knight won 662 games in 29 years in Bloomington (662-240, .734), while Izzo has a career record of 660-260 (.717) and needs three more wins to become the all-time leader. Knight is the all-time leader for Big Ten Conference wins (353), with Izzo second at 319. Izzo has made eight Final Four appearances, the most ever by a Big Ten coach, and won the 2000 NCAA title.

Projected starters

PROJECTED INDIANA STARTERS:

Trayce Jackson-Davis , 6-foot-9 junior forward: 17.6 points, 8.5 rebounds

, 6-foot-9 junior forward: 17.6 points, 8.5 rebounds Race Thompson , 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 11.6 points, 7.5 rebounds

, 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 11.6 points, 7.5 rebounds Miller Kopp, 6-7 senior forward: 6.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 37.3 3-point%

6-7 senior forward: 6.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 37.3 3-point% Parker Stewart , 6-5 senior guard: 6.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 44.8 3-point%

, 6-5 senior guard: 6.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 44.8 3-point% Xavier Johnson , 6-3 senior guard: 10.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds

, 6-3 senior guard: 10.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds PROJECTED MICHIGAN STATE STARTERS:

Marcus Bingham Jr., 7-foot senior center: 9.9 points, 6.5 rebounds

7-foot senior center: 9.9 points, 6.5 rebounds Gabe Brown, 6-8 senior forward: 12.8 points, 4.4 rebounds

6-8 senior forward: 12.8 points, 4.4 rebounds Joey Hauser , 6-9 senior forward: 7.2 points, 6.0 rebounds

, 6-9 senior forward: 7.2 points, 6.0 rebounds Max Christie , 6-6 freshman guard: 9.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists

, 6-6 freshman guard: 9.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists Tyson Walker, 6-3 freshman guard: 7.0 points, 4.4 assists

