Jennifer Lopez joins Elvis Duran and the Morning Show on Friday to talk all about her new song and movie 'Marry Me.'. 'Marry Me' comes out one week from today, but the song with Maluma is out now! "I hope people like it," JLo tells Elvis Duran on the show, "I've been working in the album a few years, filmed it [the movie] right before I did the Super Bowl and they kept holding it." JLo explains that the music coming from this movie and in her album is really "these characters," she explains, "I got to play with different types of music. It was such a fun project."

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO