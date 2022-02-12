ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Flower Mart welcomes busy Valentine's Day weekend

By James Torrez
KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO, Cali - Valentine's Day weekend means a big demand for flowers. Florists in the Bay Area say despite the nationwide conversations regarding supply chain issues, local customers have nothing to worry about. Valentine's Day is only second to Mother's Day when it comes to the highest demand...

#Flower Arrangements#San Francisco Flower Mart#The Flower Mart#Rafa#Wholesale Flowers#Polk Street Florists#Covid#The Sf Flower Mart
