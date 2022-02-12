ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks QB Russell Wilson says he remains 'focused on Seattle'

By Liz Mathews
 2 days ago
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been making the media rounds ahead of Super Bowl LVI. After last year’s trade speculations began to circle around the same time, many were tuning in to hear just exactly what the Emerald City’s signal-caller was going to say this time around.

Wilson wasn’t about to go down the same road twice.

“No, man, I’m focused on where I’m at right now,” Wilson told SB Nation’s Rob Guerrera. “Just to be in Seattle, it’s been a blessing to play 10 years there, so hopefully we get to win more Super Bowls there. That’s my focus, that’s my plan and that’s where my head’s at.”

The Seahawks QB continued to reiterate that his current focus is on the here and now, even when he was pressed further about all the trade discussions from the past.

“It’s part of stuff that happens . . . It is what it is,” Wilson said. “It’s what makes the game fun . . . I’m focused on Seattle right now, though. I’m focused on where I’m at. But yeah, you see that in any sport, I think a lot of players move and change, but for me, I’m focused on Seattle and where I’m at right now.”

Wilson has two years remaining on his contract with the Seahawks.

