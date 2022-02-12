ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explosive Funk Singer Betty Davis Dead at 77

By Bryan Rolli
Classic Rock Q107
Classic Rock Q107
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Betty Davis, the explosive funk singer known for her hypersexual lyrics and the second wife of jazz trumpeter Miles Davis, has died at the age of 77. Danielle Maggio, a friend of Davis' and an ethnomusicologist who studied her work, confirmed the singer's death to Rolling Stone. Amie Downs, who serves...

q1077.com

The Quietus

Betty Davis Has Died, Aged 77

The artist, whose openly sexual lyrics and performance style saw her banned from mainstream television, was an influential figure in New York's late '60s music scene. US funk and soul singer Betty Davis has died, aged 77. Her death was confirmed today (February 9) by Danielle Maggio, a close friend...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Betty Davis death: Funk music icon dies, aged 77

Funk singer Betty Davis has died, aged 77. The singer’s friend, Danielle Maggio, confirmed the news to Rolling Stone on Wednesday (9 February).Davis, who was the ex-wife of jazz singer Miles Davis, died of natural causes. The singer was considered an icon of the funk genre, and was best known for hits including “Get Ready for Betty”, “It’s My Life” and “If I’m in Luck I Might Get Picked Up”.She also wrote songs for other artists, including the Chamber Brothers hit “Uptown (to Harlem)”.The majority of Davis’ songs were released between 1964 and 1975. Her self-titled debut album arrived...
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Betty Davis R.I.P.

There is much one could say about Betty Davis (née Mabry), who just passed away this week at the age of 77 in Homestead, PA. For one, she was a pioneering singer, songwriter, and fashion icon who put out several albums of rockin’, attitude-laden funk rock, with her first two albums (1973’s Betty Davis and 1974’s They Say I’m Different) on Just Sunshine before moving to Island for her 1975 third album Nasty Gal. While these albums weren’t successful at the time of their release, they were rediscovered by an entirely new generation due to reissues done in the late 2000s on the venerable Light in the Attic label. The raw, fiery sexuality and sense of control displayed on these albums didn’t line up with the social expectations of the time, but one can hear the themes of sexual assertiveness in the later work of singers like Madonna.
HOMESTEAD, PA
The FADER

Betty Davis, an unsung funk pioneer, dies at 77

Betty Davis, a commercially unsuccessful but immensely influential soul, funk, and R&B singer, died today of natural causes, a representative confirmed in an email to The FADER. Born Betty Mabry in Durham, North Carolina, she moved to New York in the early '60s to study at the Fashion Institute of...
CELEBRITIES
NPR

Game was her middle name: The world was never ready for Betty Davis

One of my favorite recordings of Betty Davis isn't a song. In the summer of 1974, the funk singer/songwriter appeared on Al Gee's Rap N' Rhythm, a nationally syndicated interview program that was regularly pressed to vinyl and sent to radio stations by the U.S. Army Reserve. Betty had just turned 30 and was about to start her first tour to help promote her second studio album, They Say I'm Different. Their conversation barely lasted 20 minutes, so Gee could only ask a short series of boilerplate questions about her creative process and astrological sign. Nonetheless, there's this delightful moment where Betty is asked to describe her musical style and she responds in a distinctive Pittsburgh-by-way-of-Greensboro drawl: "I would just say it's raw ... r-a-w."
MUSIC
