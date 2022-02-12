ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

New genetic technology helps solve decades-old serial killer case

By Nexstar Media Wire, Gabby Urenda
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eRTD3_0eCqcbba00

EUGENE, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Police in Eugene, Oregon, have solved a serial killer cold case from the 1980s involving three murdered women, thanks to genetic genealogy.

Police say John Charles Bolsinger, born Sept. 17, 1957, is suspected in the murder of Gladys May Hensley, 62. Hensley’s body was discovered during a welfare check on June 5, 1986, by an apartment building employee after she had not been seen for several days. The investigation revealed that she had been killed the previous day.

Bolsinger was identified using the new technology – along with extensive follow-up and additional evidence, according to Eugene Police .

Portland police debunk social media post about ‘serial killer’

“Police were unable to locate the … suspect, however, similarities in the murder and evidence at the scene connected the suspect with two additional murders, one that occurred in the same month and the other in February 1988,” said Eugene Police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LX6TC_0eCqcbba00
The Eugene Police Department released this image when announcing that the serial killer cold case was solved. (Courtesy: Eugene Police)

Hensley’s murder was linked to the June 19, 1986, murder of Janice Marie Dickinson.

Dickinson, a 33-year-old white female, was found murdered behind a car dealership.

“She was naked and had been sexually assaulted,” added investigators. “Her death was attributed to brutal homicidal violence.”

Bolsinger was also involved in the February 28, 1988, murder of Geraldine Spencer Toohey, investigated by the Oregon State Police. Toohey, a 73-year-old white female, was found in her residence in Eugene, where evidence of forced entry into the residence was discovered.

Investigators: DNA from genealogy site caught serial killer

Police say Toohey was also sexually assaulted with her death attributed to “brutal homicidal violence.”

Law enforcement officials added that several persons of interest were developed and thoroughly investigated over the years and were excluded through DNA comparison. All three cases lacked any strong leads.

In 2016, a new technology came to market, from Parabon Nano Labs, allowing the inference of physical characteristics of individuals based on DNA information, according to EPD officials.

“This service, snapshot phenotyping, was employed in this case and in September, 2017, Eugene Police investigators received the results. The detailed snapshot report was released by EPD in 2018 and detectives were hopeful it would generate new leads in the cases,” recalled law enforcement. “The Eugene Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit established a dedicated tip line for the cases. More than 100 tips were received and followed up on by VCU detectives, but all of the names provided were eliminated as suspects.”

Convicted Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell dies

In May 2018, Parabon Nano Labs began offering genetic genealogy, according to police.

The service was used by violent crime unit detectives, which lead to four potential suspects, including Bolsinger. Detectives said they learned Bolsinger died by suicide in Springfield, Oregon on March 23, 1988.

“VCU detectives were able to establish a timeline for John Bolsinger from 1975-1988. While establishing this timeline, VCU Detectives learned John Bolsinger was arrested for murder in Salt Lake City, Utah in 1980 and ultimately served a five-year prison sentence before being paroled to Springfield, Oregon on March 7, 1986,” police said. “Approximately three months later, Gladys Hensley was discovered (murdered). Two weeks later, Janice Dickinson was discovered murdered.”

Detectives also learned that Bolsinger was arrested for a burglary by the Springfield Police Department on Sept. 26, 1986. Upon arrival, officers said they heard a woman screaming and learned the suspect had fled. The victim told officers she was at home and having trouble sleeping.

Norma Countryman stares down the ‘Forgotten Serial Killer’

“She heard her dog making strange noises in the kitchen, so she went to investigate. All of the interior lights were off. There was a light on outside, at the rear sliding door. She saw a suspect peering through her kitchen window,” said police. “She saw the window slide open and then the suspect reached inside and removed a brace in the slider. She ran back to the living room and called 911. While on the phone, she saw the suspect walk into the living room.”

Detectives added, “He stood still for a moment and then approached her. She started screaming as the suspect tried to pull the phone from her hand. She started striking the suspect with the phone and a flashlight.”

The suspect, later identified as Bolsinger, fled through the kitchen window. He left behind a down vest and paring knife.

Judge tosses statements made by accused serial killer

EPD said Bolsinger ran from police, but he was captured by an SPD K9 Officer and his K9. Bolsinger claimed he knocked at the door a couple of times and then walked away when he didn’t get an answer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cADuU_0eCqcbba00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31h3Rg_0eCqcbba00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=436Vtn_0eCqcbba00

(Pictured above: Bolsinger’s three murder victims, courtesy of the Eugene Police Department.)

He claimed to have memory loss when questioned further.

Bolsinger was later convicted and sentenced to five years prison in the Oregon Department of Corrections. He was then transferred from the Oregon Department of Corrections to Utah State Prison on August 4, 1987.

Police said Bolsinger remained in Utah State Prison on a parole violation until December 8, 1987. Three days later, he enrolled at Lane Community College for the 1988 winter term.

On February 28, 1988, Toohey was discovered murdered in her residence.

Less than a month later, Bolsinger was discovered dead at his apartment in Springfield.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Missing: FBI looking for Illinois teen last seen in Iowa

IOWA — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for help locating a teenager who was last known to be in Iowa. The FBI issued an alert on Monday about the search for Addison Windbigler. The 14-year-old traveled from her home in Nauvoo, Illinois to Keokuk on December 13th of last year. She […]
NAUVOO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Portland, OR
Eugene, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
WGN Radio

Former Navy Engineer pleads guilty to espionage

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — An Annapolis U.S. Navy engineer pled guilty this afternoon to federal espionage charges, Jonathan Toebbe was arrested in October. Toebbe has agreed to serve at least 151 to 210 months behind bars to sell U.S. Navy submarine propulsion intelligence to what he thought was a foreign agent who was working for […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janice Dickinson
Person
Anthony Sowell
WGN Radio

Meet the Chicago Firefighter who is inspiring future first responders

Lt. Quention Curtis from the Chicago Fire Department joined Chicago’s Afternoon News with Lisa Dent to talk about the incredible work he is doing inspiring future first responders with his organization ‘Black Fire Brigade’. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Serial Killer#Genetic Genealogy#Murder#Utah State Prison#Eugene Police Rrb#The Oregon State Police
WGN Radio

Biometric data stored for your protection?

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton, announced that he is suing Facebook (Meta) “for capturing and using the biometric data of millions of Texans without properly obtaining their informed consent to do so, in violation of Texas law”. What is biometric data? If you have ever signed in to your […]
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
WGN Radio

Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson found guilty in federal tax fraud case

CHICAGO — Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson has been found guilty in his federal tax fraud case. A jury, which only deliberated for a few hours, found the 11th Ward alderman guilty on all seven counts. Throughout the trial, federal prosecutors painted Daley Thompson as a liar and tax cheat in a case that centered around […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

How to travel safely this Spring Break

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most shared his thoughts on the latest mask mandates and if people will be able to travel safely during Spring Break. He also talked about the current hospital trends and answered listeners’ […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

FAA delays release of SpaceX evaluation on ‘holy grail’ of space rockets

The Federal Aviation Administration has pushed back by another month the release of an environmental review on SpaceX in South Texas where the company wants to develop its Starship/Super Heavy Launch Vehicle that it hopes to one day launch to Mars. But SpaceX Founder and CEO Elon Musk recently said he will keep pushing to launch the massive space shift and he said he expects FAA approval in March.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
805K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy