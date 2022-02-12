ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Appropriate use of force for law enforcement debated

By JUAN MORFIN Washington State Journal
 2 days ago
OLYMPIA — The amount of force a police officer uses must be “proportional and reasonable,” a bill approved recently by the State Senate says. The bill also specifies officers will also be allowed to engage in vehicular pursuits as long as there is “reasonable suspicion” when making a traffic...

