The Seattle Seahawks have mostly been piecing their cornerback group together the last few years. This is how drafting Coby Bryant could help stabilize the unit. Bryant has good size for an NFL corner at almost 6’1 3/8″ and almost 200 pounds. His arms are 30 1/2″ so not ideal to way corners used to be on a Pete Carroll defense but this has been less important over recent years. D.J. Reed has been pretty good the last two years for the Seahawks but doesn’t have overly long arms.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO