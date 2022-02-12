How to Change Your PayPal Password

I've dabbled in the world of astrological signs — including sun, moon, and rising signs — more times than I can count. It's rare that I can remember what it all means, especially when it comes to my own. However, after looking at a janky screenshot I have saved on my phone, I'm reminded that my sun sign is Gemini, my rising sign is Libra, and my moon sign is Aries. But still, what does that even mean? If you're in the same boat as me, Snapchat's Astrological Profile feature makes it easy. The feature contains your zodiac sign, affiliated signs, and a brief synopsis of each sign's characteristics, all packaged up alongside your Bitmoji — talk about a huge help. While this feature has been floating around for a few years now, it wasn't until the other day that I actually used it. As it turns out, it's a quick and easy way to get the 411 about your astrological characteristics and your friends' as well.

