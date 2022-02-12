Resetting gut microbiome is a long-term project

Vegetarians have a lower risk of dementia, according to a study published in Nutrients. Researchers compared dementia incidence rates with vegetarian and nonvegetarian dietary patterns for 5,710 participants under the age of 60 from the Tzu Chi Vegetarian Study (TCVS). After adjusting for age, smoking and alcohol intake, and other confounding factors, those who followed a vegetarian diet in midlife had a lower risk of developing dementia than nonvegetarians. Plant-based diets reduce inflammation and improve weight, glycemic control, blood pressure, gut microbiota, cholesterol, and heart health associated with reduced risk for dementia later in life.
