Weight Loss

Resetting gut microbiome is a long-term project

By Dr. Eve Glazier, Dr. Elizabeth Ko
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: I have been stress eating during the pandemic. That includes plenty of junk food, unfortunately, and I've gained 15 pounds. I'm sure it has been bad for my gut microbiome, and I want to do a reset. How do you eat for your gut to be healthier?. A:...

MedicalXpress

Study finds vitamin D supplements with or without Omega-3s decreased risk of autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune diseases (AD) such as rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune thyroid disease and psoriasis, are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality as people age. Few effective treatments are available for AD, but some preclinical studies have hinted that supplements, including vitamin D and omega-3 (or n-3) fatty acids, may have beneficial effects. In a new study published in BMJ, investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital evaluated whether taking vitamin D and/or omega fatty acid supplements could affect rates of AD. The team tested this in the large-scale vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial (VITAL), a randomized study which followed participants for approximately five years. Investigators found the people who took vitamin D, or vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids had a significantly lower rate of AD than people who took a placebo.
HEALTH
phillyvoice.com

Taking Vitamin D and fish oil can help lower older adults risk of autoimmune disease, study finds

Older adults who are looking to protect themselves from developing an autoimmune disorder may be able to do so by regularly taking vitamin D and omega-3 fish oil supplements. A new study published Wednesday in the medical journal BMJ found that taking certain dietary supplements on a daily basis could help prevent adults ages 50 and up from developing conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, thyroid diseases and polymyalgia rheumatica.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find the cause of inflammatory bowel disease

Chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is becoming increasingly widespread. Until now, however, the underlying causes of the inflammation responses were unclear. In a new study from the Technical University of Munich, researchers found a mechanism that triggers a problematic interaction between intestinal bacteria and cells in the intestinal mucus layer in XLP2, a condition associated with IBD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
dailyhealthpost.com

Prevent Fatty Liver Disease With Only 30 Minutes a Day

A new study published in the journal Molecular Metabolism found that exercising regularly can help prevent the development of fatty liver associated diseases. People who suffer from non-alcoholic liver disease (NAFLD) often have type 2 diabetes as well as an increased risk of liver cirrhosis, cardiovascular diseases, and mortality. NAFLD...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Scientists unveil promising new approach to diabetes prevention

A team of scientists from Scripps Research has conducted promising early tests of a new strategy that might one day be used to prevent or treat type 2 diabetes. The scientists, whose results are reported in Nature Communications, tested an experimental compound called IXA4 in obese mice. They showed that the compound activates a natural signaling pathway that protects the animals from harmful, obesity-driven metabolic changes that would normally lead to diabetes.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Iron in the brain linked to cognitive decline in older people

In a new study from Northwestern Medicine, researchers found breakdowns in regulatory mechanisms cause iron to build up in the brain as organisms grow older, increasing oxidative stress and causing cellular damage. This may explain some age-related cognitive decline and contribute to neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease....
SCIENCE
Futurity

Are dead bacteria behind long-term Lyme disease symptoms?

Researchers have discovered that remnants of B. burgdorferi, the bacteria that causes Lyme disease, may contribute to inflammation in both the central and peripheral nervous systems. These remnants are significantly more inflammatory than live, intact bacteria, the researchers report. The results appear in Scientific Reports. Even after antibiotic treatment, some...
SCIENCE
pcrm.org

Vegetarians Have Lower Dementia Risk

Vegetarians have a lower risk of dementia, according to a study published in Nutrients. Researchers compared dementia incidence rates with vegetarian and nonvegetarian dietary patterns for 5,710 participants under the age of 60 from the Tzu Chi Vegetarian Study (TCVS). After adjusting for age, smoking and alcohol intake, and other confounding factors, those who followed a vegetarian diet in midlife had a lower risk of developing dementia than nonvegetarians. Plant-based diets reduce inflammation and improve weight, glycemic control, blood pressure, gut microbiota, cholesterol, and heart health associated with reduced risk for dementia later in life.
FOOD & DRINKS
MedicalXpress

Minimizing long-term lung damage in COVID patients

A combined treatment strategy targeting SARS-CoV-2 symptoms and severe lung tissue injury is essential to minimize lung sequelae—chronic complications resulting from COVID-19 infection, according to a review published this week in Clinical Microbiology Reviews, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology. Therapy using lung epithelial stem and progenitor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists reveal mechanism for colon pain and inflammation

Researchers at the NYU Pain Research Center have identified a mechanism that underlies inflammation and pain in the colon, and demonstrated that blocking a key receptor from entering colon cells can inhibit inflammation and pain, uncovering a potential target for treating pain in inflammatory bowel disease. Their study, published in...
CANCER
psychologytoday.com

New Findings Show Dietary Supplement May Mimic the Benefits of Exercise

Exercising muscles send out numerous chemical signals that can influence brain function. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are well known, but remain unexplained. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are mediated by the systemic release of selenium followed by its entry into the brain. Dietary selenium supplementation effectively reversed the cognitive...
LIFESTYLE
Free Lance-Star

FROM THE GUT: Study looks at ties between long COVID, GI symptoms

One of the most difficult parts about treating COVID-19 is that we’re learning as we go. I never realized how easy we had it when I was in medical school. Most of the diseases we learned about and studied had been around for decades, so we had accumulated lots of data points and we knew what worked and what didn’t work.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SELF

Is Type 1 Diabetes Genetic?

If you have type 1 diabetes, you’ve probably fielded a lot of questions about what the condition is and isn’t—and what actually causes it. Are you simply just born with it? Is type 1 diabetes genetic?. The thing is, when most people think about diabetes, they’re largely...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Do supplements really benefit the immune system?

This series of Special Features takes an in-depth look at the science behind some of the most debated nutrition-related topics, weighing in on the facts and debunking the myths. The. is a large network of cells, organs, and proteins. It works to protect the body from harmful microorganisms and toxins.
HEALTH
theaggie.org

UC Davis researchers become the first to link insulin sensitivity in Black and white women to differences in the gut microbiome

This study was the first to focus on the racial and sex differences in the gut microbiome, highlighting the possible effects of various environmental and socioeconomic factors on gut health. A study led by UC Davis researchers showed significant differences in insulin sensitivity between Black and white women. This study...
DAVIS, CA
Medscape News

Dietary Fat Tied to Better Cognition in Older Adults

Dietary intake of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA), particularly omega 6 (ω-6), is associated with improved cognitive function in older adults, new research suggests. The study provides important "pieces of the puzzle" of the diet and cognition connection, but the results aren't "ready for prime time," study investigator Roger S. McIntyre, MD, professor of psychiatry and pharmacology, University of Toronto, told Medscape Medical News.
DIETS
targetedonc.com

Research Explores Possible Link Between Gut Microbiome and Better Outcomes in Kidney Cancer

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Nazli Dizman, MD, discussed the role of gut microbiome in cancer and speaks to her presentation given at IKCS. Gut microbiome diversities play a large role in modulating response to immunotherapy in patients with cancer, according to Nazli Dizman, MD, who gave presentation on the topic during the 2021 International Kidney Cancer Symposium (IKCS).
CANCER
MedicalXpress

In IBS patients, cognitive behavioral therapy modulates brain-gut microbiome and helps relieve symptoms

A joint study conducted by researchers at the University at Buffalo and the University of California, Los Angeles is revealing for the first time that behavioral self-management of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), a painful and common gastrointestinal disorder, can fundamentally change the gut microbiome. It is the first to show how cognitive behavioral therapy can teach patients information-processing skills that address the biological roots of their GI symptoms.
LOS ANGELES, CA
earth.com

Our gut microbiome is shaped by what we eat

The gut microbiome is defined as the collection of microbes that inhabit our digestive tract. These intestinal communities play a significant role in human health and disease, and are involved in processes such as metabolism, immunity, growth and the digestion of certain carbohydrates. In particular, an imbalance (dysbiosis) in the numbers or variety of microbial species in the gut is believed to be important in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), immune disorders, neurodegenerative diseases, and cancer.
HEALTH
