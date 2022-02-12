ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Luke Getsy: A Rebuilding Asset

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
BearDigest
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46FCGn_0eCqXmH600

The Bears got more with Luke Getsy than a play caller, although it would appear they certainly have this as well.

They have a coordinator who knows how an offense must be installed. They also brought in someone with extreme knowledge of the NFC North Division from seven years coaching in it, perhaps a more objective look at some of their own problems, and maybe even a link to future talent acquisition.

That last benefit pertains in general to all players, although some Bears followers would like it to pertain to Green Bay wide receiver Davante Adams.

Adams is out of contract when free agency starts and the Packers have a difficult salary cap situation to negotiate. Overthecap.com reports them at $50.8 million over the cap, and taking into account reports Adams wants a deal averaging $30 million a year, his return does appear problematic.

This doesn't mean he would be coming to Chicago with the Bears $28 million under the cap, but it's nice for Bears fans to dream. It's possible for the Packers to retain him by restructuring salaries of other players. They could have enough of it available to get this done, particularly if they cut some players.

Besides, the rumors continue to persist Adams will be sent with Aaron Rodgers out of the conference all together.

"Again, Davante and I have a very special relationship," Getsy said. "I got to be there with him as he was drafted. I got there the same year as he was drafted. I transitioned to coach the receivers room two years later. Kind of at a transition point for him in his career so we were able to enjoy that success together."

Getsy wasn't suggesting anything about Adams and the Bears, only responding to a question about his relationship with Adams started when he was a quality control coach in Adams' first two years, strengthened as Packers receivers coach in 2016 and 2017, then continued when he became quarterbacks coach 2019-21.

"The thing that stands out about him more than anything is his commitment, passion, and drive for this game," Getsy said. "It was relentless. There was nothing that was going to get in his way.

"Like, we knew he had the talent but once he was able to put all of his thought processes and his approach together, I mean yeah he's just taken it from there. Again, just the drive, the will, the passion, and then how infectious that was to everyone around him to want to match that. I think that's what I'll always take away from him."

In no way was Getsy suggesting the Bears would have interest in Adams, although it is true they need more receivers.

Spending $30 million a year on a receiver who would turn 30 during the first year of the coaching regime seems wasteful but teams have done stranger things and succeeded. The Bears need to be aiming more at 25- and 26-year-old free agents or draft picks to find their own Ja'Marr Chase.

Where the Benefits Really Exist

Getsy did suggest he can be of help to GM Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus in assessing the roster, but only when asked.

"Well, I mean, you're talking about a bigger picture thing that Ryan and Matt, that's their deal," Getsy said. "But I will be here if they need me to lean on.

"Obviously, being in this division, not just for the people that were here in Chicago, you know, I have a pretty good perspective on the entire division. So yes, I'll be here for them but that's the path that they go down. That's their responsibility so I'll let those guys do that and I will just be there for them if they need anything or need anything to throw at me."

This can be something more valuable even than letting them know what the Packers thought of certain players as the Bears roster is being formed. He can give perspective even on how the Packers attacked the Bears, although this will change somewhat now because the defense will be completely different.

What's more valuable is having an actual coordinator who is building an attack in a way so everyone from Justin Fields down to practice squad types understand the what's and why's of it all rather than simply installing an offense and requiring them to learn where to go. The benefits of this are huge.

"I mean if you look at previous experiences that I’ve had, you would see that offenses change and evolve as you go through different years," Getsy said. "It's not like you run the same football plays every single year or from even one game to the next. You're gonna evolve.

"If you have these set of players playing in this game, and the next game those players are injured, you can't do the same thing. It's all about tapping into what those specific position groups do best."

This reflects how Getsy says the offense will be built around players' strengths. If it's built around players it won't be put in the same way the Bears did it under Matt Nagy. They brought in the Kansas City offense then and everyone had to run it.

So what Getsy expects is not simply Green Bay south when it comes to this offense. His assistants know this.

"These men, they all bought in to that," Getsy said. 'I laid it out for these guys in this offensive staff, that this is the mindset that want to have. We want this thing to be ours. This isn't gonna be somebody else's or a copycat of somebody else's. This is gonna be ours.

"We all have our experiences and we're gonna put them together and we're gonna build this thing together."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments / 4

Related
PackerCentral

Packers’ Pitch to Rodgers Goes Public

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will “do what is necessary” to convince quarterback Aaron Rodgers to return for at least the 2022 season, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on Sunday morning. Shortly thereafter, ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter tweeted the Packers are “prepared to go...
NFL
firstsportz.com

Why Shailene Woodley didn’t accompany Aaron Rodgers at NFL Honors Awards?

Aaron Rodgers, the name itself invokes so many emotions. On one side we have people who call him ignorant and stupid for giving expert analysis on stuff he has absolutely no knowledge about, while on the other hand, many consider him a free-spirited man. Rodgers has been brutally trolled by...
NFL
firstsportz.com

“He’s a punk” Fans are not happy with Aaron Donald as a brawl breaks out in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald and his Los Angeles Rams defense are learning what it’s like to have to stop the magic of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. While they had a solid first half, they came out in the second and immediately gave up a big score to lose the lead they had. While there was some controversy to it, no flag was called for offensive pass interference and the Bengals score stood.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Sean McVay’s Fiancee Has A Special Outfit Today

Super Bowl 56 is less than two hours away from kickoff. The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. The game will air on NBC. Sean McVay could be coaching his final game. “I love this so much that it’s such...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Justin Fields
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Salary: How Much The NBC Analyst Makes

Cris Collinsworth, a former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver turned NBC broadcaster, is set to call Super Bowl 56 on Sunday night. The longtime NFL analyst is on the call with Al Michaels and Michele Tafoya. It could be the final NBC broadcast for Michaels and Tafoya, who are both expected to pursue other opportunities.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Free Agents#American Football#The Nfc North Division#Overthecap Com
The Spun

Look: Former NFL Coach Tony Dungy Rips Super Bowl Referees

The Super Bowl 56 referees were non-existent until there was just under two minutes left in the game. Then officials began throwing flags left and right, helping the Rams go on to score the eventual game-winning touchdown. It was pretty strange how uninvolved the refs were until those final few...
NFL
The Spun

Rams Released An Official Injury Update For Odell Beckham

We may have seen the last of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl 56. Beckham suffered an apparent knee injury late in the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals. He required assistance when leaving the field and eventually went back to the locker room with trainers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Hello Magazine

The heartbreaking details of Rams QB Matthew Stafford's wife's brain tumor revealed

All eyes will be on Matthew Stafford on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams quarterback hopes to lead his team to another Super Bowl victory – their first since 1999. Matthew was traded to the Rams in 2021 after holding the position of QB for the Detroit Lions, a team that will always hold a special place in the 34-year-old's heart following the support they gave him when his wife, Kelly, was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma, a rare non-cancerous brain tumor, in 2019.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr’s Super Bowl dilemma

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The players have been preparing for the game for the past two weeks, but Odell Beckham Jr has another thing on his mind. The wide receiver is going to be a father any day...
NFL
The Spun

3 Trade Destinations For Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray

The social media “drama” between Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals reportedly has some actual substance behind it. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, there’s actual drama between the franchise quarterback and his team. “The odd vibe between the Cardinals and Kyler Murray...
NFL
BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

Comments / 0

Community Policy