South Central has advanced to the semifinals of the Altamont 1A Regional after beating Windsor/Stew-Stras 53-46 in the quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon. South Central took control early in the game, leading 20-11 at the end of the first quarter and 31-23 at halftime. WSS would just barely outscore the Cougars, 13-12, in the third quarter with South Central maintaining a seven point lead heading into the fourth where the teams would play even offensively and South Central closing out the 53-46 win. South Central is now 15-14 on the season and will play in the second semifinal game of the Regional taking on the winner of the quarterfinal game between Ramsey and Altamont on Monday at 7:30pm.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO