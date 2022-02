Originally Posted On: https://www.myvinyasapractice.com/ayurvedic-nutrition/. An Ayurvedic Nutrition Certification can be an excellent complement to your existing wellness certifications if you plan on helping clients with their nutritional needs. An Ayurvedic Nutrition Certification is similar to a traditional nutrition certification except that it includes important information about Ayurveda and how Ayurveda can help people maintain balance through diet. Ayurveda is the sister science to Yoga, and it is based on the principle of food as medicine. According to Ayurveda, all disease starts in the mind and overtime precipitates into the body. When we understand how our body processes all forms of prana we can begin to understand how our bodies are being impacted by the prana that is being received.

FITNESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO