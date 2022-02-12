ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton beats Leeds 3-0, moves away from EPL relegation zone

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZbEqJ_0eCqTLD500
1 of 5

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton claimed just its second win since September in the English Premier League by beating Leeds 3-0 to move five points clear of the relegation zone on Saturday.

Goals from Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane and Anthony Gordon steered Everton to victory in its first home league game under Frank Lampard.

The Toffees went 2-0 up in the first half via headers from defenders Coleman and Keane in the 10th and 23rd minutes, respectively.

Leeds striker Rodrigo hit the crossbar in between and did so again late in the first half, before Richarlison’s 78th-minute strike deflected in off Gordon to wrap up the win.

It was another morale-boosting Goodison Park display from Everton, a week on from the 4-1 defeat of Brentford in the FA Cup. In between was a 3-1 loss at Newcastle on Tuesday.

The win took the 16th-placed Everton to within a point of Marcelo Bielsa’s 15th-placed Leeds.

Roared on by a vociferous support, Everton was lively from the off, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin — back in the starting lineup after injury — playing in Gordon, who was challenged by Luke Ayling as he tried to shoot and saw Illan Meslier grab the ball.

Gordon then drilled an effort at Meslier from outside the box, before Leeds were forced into an early change as Stuart Dallas was replaced by Leo Hjelde.

A minute later Everton was in front when Donny van de Beek, making his first start on loan from Manchester United, produced a low cross, Calvert-Lewin slid in with Diego Llorente to meet it and as the ball bobbled up, Coleman was on hand to nod in from close range.

After the delirium of that moment, the Goodison faithful was almost silenced in the 18th as Rodrigo’s dipping strike cracked against the bar.

The noise then cranked up again when Gordon delivered a corner from the right and Keane rose to head past Meslier. Lampard jumped for joy on the sidelines.

Rodrigo repeated his earlier trick in first-half stoppage time, rattling the bar once again with a curling shot.

Bielsa opted to make two adjustments at the break, bringing on Tyler Roberts and Adam Forshaw for Raphinha and Mateusz Klich, but it was Everton again on the attack in the opening moments of the second half as Gordon’s shot looped into Meslier’s arms.

Rodrigo lashed a shot into the stand at the other end, while Lampard sent on Dele Alli for Calvert-Lewin.

Soon after that change, Everton extended its advantage, Gordon ensuring that Richarlison’s fine effort from just outside the box found the bottom corner.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Frank Lampard ‘absolutely delighted’ with victory as Everton revival takes off

Frank Lampard declared himself “absolutely delighted” while also stressing that “it’s only a start” after Everton recorded their first Premier League win under him by beating Leeds 3-0 at Goodison Park.The Toffees went 2-0 up in the first half thanks to headers from Seamus Coleman and fellow defender Michael Keane in the 10th and 23rd minutes respectively.Rodrigo struck the hosts’ bar in between and did so again late in the first half, before Richarlison’s 78th-minute shot went in off Anthony Gordon to wrap up the victory for Lampard’s men, who moved five points clear of the relegation zone.Lampard – who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Dominant 3-0 Win Over Leeds United

Donny van de Beek came off the bench an hour into Everton’s shambolic second half performance against Newcastle United on Tuesday night and in front of a raucous St. James’ Park crowd, the Dutchman had cut an unusually composed figure, in a game full of unforced errors and misplaced passes from his teammates. Handed his full debut for the Blues on Saturday, in a must-win game, the midfielder showed what a classy operator he is and what an opportunity it is to have him in Royal Blue for the second half of the season. Watching his clever movement, neat touches and reading of the game, it is quite a head-shaker how the player has been deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diego Llorente
Person
Tyler Roberts
Person
Adam Forshaw
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Stuart Dallas
Person
Luke Ayling
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Dele Alli
Person
Mateusz Klich
SB Nation

Everton 3-0 Leeds: Instant Reaction | Dominant

Limited by injuries to defence, Everton fans waited with bated breath to see how Frank Lampard would line up the Toffees with the threat of relegation looming very large over Goodison Park. The Blues started like their behinds were on fire, pressing Leeds high up and getting to every ball first all over the pitch.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Everton vs Leeds United Player Ratings as Everton thrash Leeds United 3-0 at Goodison Park

At the end of an end-to-end game at Elland Road, here are our Everton vs Leeds United Player Ratings. Everton started the game with an intent to win and succeeded as well. Seamus Coleman scored the first goal in the 10th minute whereas Keane made it 2-0 in the 23rd minute. Though Leeds United were able to threaten, they could not find the way beyond the shot-stopper.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Everton rout Leeds United 3-0 to claim vital win

LIVERPOOL, England, Feb 12 (Reuters) - A blistering first-half performance from Everton helped clinch a precious 3-0 victory over Leeds United at Goodison Park on Saturday to give manager Frank Lampard his first Premier League win since taking charge at the end of last month. Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Epl#Leeds 3 0#Ap#Manchester United
The Independent

Frank Lampard’s Everton ease relegation fears with confident victory over Leeds

Everton moved five points clear of the relegation zone as goals from Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane and Anthony Gordon steered them to a 3-0 win over Leeds in their first Premier League home game under Frank LampardThe Toffees went 2-0 up in the first half via headers from Coleman and fellow defender Keane in the 10th and 23rd minutes respectively.Rodrigo hit the hosts’ bar in between and did so again late in the first half, before Richarlison’s 78th-minute strike deflected in off Gordon to wrap up the victory for Lampard’s men.It was another morale-boosting Goodison Park display from Everton, a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

3 Talking Points from Everton’s 3-0 Victory Over Leeds United

Following the euphoria of Everton’s thumping 4-1 FA cup triumph over Brentford at Goodison Park, came the let-down of a sluggish and passive loss to Newcastle United on the road just three days later. Of course, there were mitigating circumstances for that poor performance last Tuesday. Frank Lampard had stuck with the same team, except for changes required by injury or illness, which is understandable, but possibly asking too much physically and having to use two substitutions in the first half due to players picking up knocks was disruptive, limiting the boss’ capacity to make tactical shifts. No doubt many fans could have been thinking “oh, here we go again” as the same old problems of sloppy play, nervy defending and a lack of mental toughness reared their ugly heads once more. Was this a signal that the new man’s honeymoon period was over already?
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Mina and Godfrey injury gives golden chance to Everton defender to showcase his potential

Since the money came rolling through Farhad Moshiri’s treasury, Everton have made multiple questionable signings. In the last few years, fans have failed to warm up to some signings and then there have been some players who have shown a lot of promise and given a sense of assurance that Everton’s future will be great. The name of Jarrad Branthwaite does give a similar feeling.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
FanSided

Everton 3 Leeds 0: Five ways Toffees lifted the Goodison gloom

Goodison Park was a cauldron of noise as Everton beat Leeds United 3-0 on Saturday afternoon. It was a crucial victory and one that was won on and off the pitch. A number of Everton fan groups had called for the fans to get in as early as possible, bring flags and banners and create an atmosphere that would not only lift a fragile Everton side, but also intimidate a Leeds side missing key players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Chelsea win FIFA Club World Cup after extra-time win over Palmeiras

Chelsea won the FIFA Club World Cup after securing a 2-1 victory over Palmeiras after extra-time at Abu Dhabi's Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium on Saturday. Kai Havertz scored a penalty in the 117th minute as the Premier League giants won the competition for the first time in the club's history.
MLS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

758K+
Followers
389K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy