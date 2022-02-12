ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Westbrook (back) questionable for Saturday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePer Jovan Buha, Russell Westbrook (back) is questionable to play versus the Warriors on Saturday. (Jovan...

fadeawayworld.net

Fred VanVleet Calls Out Goran Dragic After Trade To San Antonio: "The Other Guy Was Sitting At Home."

Goran Dragic has been primed for a buyout since this season began for the Toronto Raptors. The Slovenian came over in the sign-and-trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat but seemingly had no interest in actually playing for the Raptors. Now, the situation may have been clear from the beginning but it doesn't seem to have pleased his teammates on the Raptors.
NBA
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
Fresno Bee

Former Sacramento Kings guard Tyreke Evans reinstated after serving two-year NBA drug ban

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced Monday that former Kings guard Tyreke Evans has been reinstated after serving a two-year drug ban. The NBA and the players association released a statement saying Evans, 32, is an unrestricted free agent who will be free to sign with any team in the league as soon as Friday.
NBA
Lake Oswego Review

Simons, Hart, Nurkic and Trail Blazers beat Giannis-less Bucks

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. MONDAY, FEB. 14 Trail Blazers 122, Bucks 107 — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play for Milwaukee (sore ankle), but Portland still beat the NBA champion Bucks on their home floor, leading by as many as 21 points. All five starters — Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart, Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby — scored in double figures, led by the Blazers' new dynamic duo in the backcourt. Simons scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Hart added 27 points with five 3-pointers. Nurkic had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Winslow added 10 rebounds, as both he and Hart continue to play well in starting roles after being acquired in trades. The Blazers (24-34) hit 18 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday had 23 points for Milwaukee (35-23), which shot only .427 (.317 3-pointers, 13 of 41). Khris Middleton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NBA
ClutchPoints

2 top buyout candidates for Jazz after 2022 NBA Trade Deadline, ranked

The Utah Jazz made one notable move ahead of the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline, sending injured sharpshooter Joe Ingles to the Portland Trail Blazers in a three-team deal that brought Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez to Utah. The Jazz sit in fourth place in the Western Conference at 35-21. Adding...
NBA
FOX Sports

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers (23-34, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Antetokounmpo is second in the league scoring 29.0 points per game. The Bucks have gone 19-9 in home...
NBA
cw39.com

Rockets’ losing streak at 5 after 135-101 loss to Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (AP) – Five losses, and counting, for the Rockets as they try to figure out how to pull out at least one more win before the All-Star break. Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate and Kevin Porter, Jr. each scored 14 for the Rockets, in their 135-101 loss to the surging Jazz.
NBA
fantasypros.com

James Johnson questionable to go on Monday vs the Kings

According to the NBA Injury report, James Johnson is questionable to go on Monday vs. the Kings. (NBA Injury Report) Johnson joins a rather long injury list for the Nets on Monday. He is the only player listed as questionable but has yet to miss time with his lingering knee injury. With LaMarcus Aldridge, Andre Drummond, and Seth Curry all available to go after being out the past week, the absence of Johnson doesn't come costly.
NBA
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

BJ Armstrong Points Out Hilarious Problem Bronny James Could Have If He Plays With LeBron: "Can You Imagine, The Fellows Want To Go Out, But Your Dad’s In The Lobby."

LeBron James is enjoying unprecedented levels of dominance when it comes to individual play despite being in the 19th season of his NBA career. The King is 37 and has had shown no signs of slowing down. Considering that his son Bronny is now in high school and looks set to be a part of the NBA, it's almost a certainty that LeBron won't retire before he has a chance to play with his son.
NBA
numberfire.com

Rudy Gobert (calf) participates in Jazz shootaround Monday

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (calf, questionable) participated at the morning shootaround on Monday. Gobert remains questionable for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets, but the morning participation is an encouraging sign. Udoka Azubuike will be knocked out of the starting lineup and maybe the entire rotation if Gobert is cleared. Hassan Whiteside will also lose playing time, but with that being said, the Jazz may decide to limit Gobert's workload following a nine-game absence.
NBA

