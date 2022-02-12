Rob Pelinka Believes Russell Westbrook Needs To Sacrifice For The Lakers To Succeed: "With Players As Impactful And Influential On The Court As Anthony Davis And LeBron James Are, It’s Going To Require Sacrifices In His Game And How He Plays."

The Los Angeles Lakers don't exactly have a clear chain of command when it comes to basketball operations. Rob Pelinka is nominally the team's top decision-maker as vice president of basketball operations, but former Laker Kurt Rambis, whose title of senior basketball advisor undersells his position within the organization, also seemingly holds significant sway. His wife, Linda Rambis, is a long-time friend and advisor to owner Jeanie Buss, and rumors have also suggested that CEO Tim Harris occasionally weighs in on basketball matters. This is before we consider the influence held by Rich Paul and Klutch Sports, who represent LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn and numerous former Lakers. Pelinka claims to consult James and Davis on major decisions, but recent reporting indicates that may not be the case.

