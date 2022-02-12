Rob Pelinka Believes Russell Westbrook Needs To Sacrifice For The Lakers To Succeed: "With Players As Impactful And Influential On The Court As Anthony Davis And LeBron James Are, It’s Going To Require Sacrifices In His Game And How He Plays."
There is no question that Russell Westbrook is generally viewed as a controversial player by many fans and analysts. While he is an all-time great that will undoubtedly be inducted into the Hall of Fame, many have criticized him during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers for his playstyle. Some...www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0