Napoli host Inter Milan at the Stadio Maradona for another crucial match Serie A title implications at stake. The Nerazzurri are fresh off an eventful Derby della Madonnina that saw Simone Inzaghi's team losing after dominating the match for more than 70 minutes. Inter lost and both Napoli and AC Milan are now only one point behind in second place, even if the Serie A leaders have one game in hand. For the first time in more three months, Inter Milan could lose grasp of first place this weekend. The importance of the match therefore does not have to be explained, and at the Stadio Maradona we expect a game full of emotions.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO