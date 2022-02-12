ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-Everton’s Lampard hails Van de Beek impact in Leeds win

Cover picture for the articleLIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) – Everton manager Frank Lampard heaped praise on Donny van de Beek after the on-loan Manchester United midfielder’s impressive performance fired them to a dominant 3-0 win over Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday. The 24-year-old, who started alongside Allan in central...

BBC

Everton v Leeds: Confirmed team news

Donny van de Beek makes his first Everton start, and only his fifth Premier League start in total. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back from his latest injury and Alex Iwobi makes his first league appearance since December. Jonjoe Kenny comes in as they make a total of four changes from the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
