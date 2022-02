URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS. MORNING TO 3 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. with a few spots seeing up to 6 inches. Most of the snow will. fall in the afternoon...

DULUTH, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO