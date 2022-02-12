ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton rout Leeds United 3-0 to claim vital win

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NnDCp_0eCqN2JH00

LIVERPOOL, England, Feb 12 (Reuters) - A blistering first-half performance from Everton helped clinch a precious 3-0 victory over Leeds United at Goodison Park on Saturday to give manager Frank Lampard his first Premier League win since taking charge at the end of last month.

Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane and Anthony Gordon were all on target as Everton eased their relegation concerns.

The win moved 16th-placed Everton to 22 points, five clear of the drop zone. Leeds are a point ahead in 15th, having played a game more.

Everton came out firing and could have gone ahead through Gordon after a minute but the youngster was denied by a last-ditch tackle from Luke Ayling, before Coleman made their early pressure count, finishing off an intricate team move with a diving header at the far post in the 10th minute.

Leeds' early troubles were compounded by a calf injury to left back Stuart Dallas, who was forced off and replaced by Leo Hjelde.

The visitors, however, almost grabbed an equaliser against the run of play in the 18th minute when Rodrigo's dipping effort from distance struck the bar, but Everton continued to drive forward and doubled their lead through Keane five minutes later.

The centre back towered above Pascal Struijk to meet Gordon's outswinging corner for his second league goal of the season.

Leeds made two changes at the break, bringing on Tyler Roberts and Adam Forshaw for Raphinha and Mateusz Klich, but barely troubled Jordan Pickford, failing to hit the target despite seeing more of the ball.

"It was a fair result," said Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa. "They attacked better than us. In the second half we defended a little bit better but we couldn't manage to attack."

Gordon wrapped up the points in the 78th minute when Richarlison's left-footed effort from the edge of the area took a slight deflection off him before squeezing past Illan Meslier.

Substitute Salomon Rondon could have made it four right at the end after being played in by Dele Alli but his shot from 12 yards out was smartly tipped over by Meslier.

"If you watch the game you will see it was difficult for us to anticipate their forwards," added Bielsa, whose side are now winless in their last three league games.

Everton boss Lampard was delighted with the result, calling it an "incredible afternoon".

"It was nice. What we did today was something special in terms of the performance. It showed an attitude, aggression and work rate," he said.

"Relief is three points and the table looks slightly better this week but I'm just so proud of the performance. I haven't seen a performance like that in the first half... that has made me really happy. We need to build."

Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes and Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Everton vs Leeds: Live & How to Watch | Blues up 2-0, halftime

45+2’ - Leeds passing well, ball falls to Rodrigo outside the box and he cracks another shot off the woodwork! Wow, no chance for Pickford!. There’s the halftime whistle, Blues leading 2-0. 45’ - Leeds win a corner, taken short then crossed in, and Holgate, Richarlison and van de Beek combine to clear.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Roberts
Person
Adam Forshaw
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Stuart Dallas
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Luke Ayling
Person
Jordan Pickford
Person
Dele Alli
Person
Mateusz Klich
The Independent

Everton move clear of drop zone while Southampton deny Manchester United

Everton moved five points clear of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win over Leeds in their first Premier League home match under Frank Lampard.The Toffees went 2-0 up in the first half via headers from defenders Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane in the 10th and 23rd minutes respectively.Anthony Gordon then wrapped up the victory for Lampard’s men as he got the final touch to Richarlison’s 78th-minute strike.Che Adams fired Southampton to a deserved point at Old Trafford as Manchester United blew a lead to draw 1-1 for the third straight game.Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils have failed to capitalise on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Raphinha
The Independent

Brentford and Crystal Palace draw blanks after Christian Eriksen’s moving moment

Christian Eriksen was introduced to the crowd before the 0-0 draw between Brentford and Crystal Palace and how this tepid contest could have done with the Dane’s guile. Thomas Frank’s team will be happy enough with the point – their first in six Premier League matches. Patrick Vieira will be less pleased. His men had enough possession to have won easily but they lacked a cutting edge.The threat of relegation remains for both sides, rumbling like a storm in the distance. It is still remote, especially for Palace, but drab performances like this are a warning sign for both managers....
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Everton 3-0 Leeds: Defeat was a fair result - Bielsa

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa says his side "struggled to defend" against Everton and the 3-0 scoreline was a "fair result". MATCH REPORT: Everton gain first league win under Lampard. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 12 February at 22:30 on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
CBS Sports

Christian Eriksen introduced to Brentford crowd as London derby with Crystal Palace ends in scoreless draw

LONDON -- Brentford and Crystal Palace should be absolutely fine. If their performances and underlying metrics tell even half the truth with nearly two-thirds of a season to be played, they are of a high enough footballing standard that they will soon be able to push clear of the half-dozen sides below them (and a few more in Palace's case). But Saturday's 0-0 draw might not entirely allay any fears the more pessimistic sections of their fanbase might have as the likes of Newcastle, Norwich and Everton begin to pick up points.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Frustrated Conte urges patience at Tottenham. But what is success for Spurs?

LONDON — Antonio Conte looked dejected, frustrated and drained after Tottenham lost against Wolves and tasted defeat for a third consecutive Premier League game. This is the first time since 2009 Conte has suffered three league defeats on the trot as a manager, and he took longer to answer each question which arrived from reporters, as his sharp intakes of breath said it all.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton 3-0 Leeds: Instant Reaction | Dominant

Limited by injuries to defence, Everton fans waited with bated breath to see how Frank Lampard would line up the Toffees with the threat of relegation looming very large over Goodison Park. The Blues started like their behinds were on fire, pressing Leeds high up and getting to every ball first all over the pitch.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Champions League resumes, Man U seeks 1st win in 4

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Three of the competition’s top teams are in action in the first games in the last 16. The headline match of the round is Paris Saint-Germain versus Real Madrid, which sees Lionel Messi go up against the team he caused so much pain in the Spanish league with Barcelona. Now Messi is at PSG and looking to lead the French team to a first Champions League title as part of an exciting front three that also contains Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. All three are expected to play while Madrid could start without star attacker Karim Benzema, who is working his way back from a hamstring injury and might have to settle for a place on the bench. The other match sees Manchester City, the beaten finalist last season and a leading contender again this year, play away to Portuguese team Sporting in what should be a mismatch. City is without first-choice right back Kyle Walker, who is suspended, and injured forwards Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus, but is otherwise in great shape against a side that hasn’t reached this stage since 2008-09.
UEFA
Tribal Football

Everton boss Lampard hails 'incredible afternoon' after Leeds rout

Everton boss Frank Lampard hailed their rout of Leeds as "special". Lampard described Everton's performance as "special" as he claimed his first Premier League win with his new club in a dominant victory against Leeds United. The win means the Toffees are now five points clear of the relegation zone...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leeds winger Dan James admits Everton deserved their win

Leeds winger Dan James admits Everton deserved their win on Saturday. James says that his side didn't get off to the best of starts and simply couldn't find a way back into the game. "When the crowd got behind them they looked like a great team. We tried to control...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

313K+
Followers
282K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy