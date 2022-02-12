Water Outage: 4000 Block of 6th Street

Numerous homes and basements were flooded in southwest Philadelphia due to a significant water main break on Wednesday morning.At least five people have had to be rescued from their homes, according to reports from NBC10. The 48-inch water main broke and the spill covered the Kingsessing area around 56th Street and Springfield Avenue at around 6am, and left some cars submerged.A deputy fire chief at the scene said that people were being told to evacuate the area and authorities have taken some to temporary shelters due to freezing temperatures. Outside temperatures at night are in the region of 28°F...

