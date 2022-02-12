Water Outage: 4000 Block of 6th Street

A massive water-main break Wednesday in West Philadelphia flooded the streets and damaged several houses, displacing at least five residents. The Philadelphia Water Department was notified of a water-main break at 56th Street and Springfield Avenue in the Kingsessing neighborhood shortly after 6 a.m., spokesperson Brian Rademaekers said. A 48-inch, century-old water main broke at the intersection, causing water to stream out and fill the surrounding area — the latest neighborhood to face disruption from the city’s aging infrastructure.
