Water Outage: 4000 Block of 6th Street

portarthurtx.gov
 2 days ago

A water outage has been reported in the 4000 block of 6th Street....

www.portarthurtx.gov

weisradio.com

“Planned Water Outage” Scheduled for 8:00 – 11:00am Tuesday

The Cherokee County Water Authority announces a “Planned Water Outage” – taking place on Tuesday (February 15th) – between the hours of 8:00 and 11:00am. Customers affected during that time will include – those residing along County Roads 19 and 14 going south on 19, approximately three miles to County Road 32 and those residing on several side roads, including County Roads 423, 411, 334 and 39.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WTHI

Section of 7th Street closed for water main repairs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A section of Terre Haute street is closed for water main repairs. City officials said 7th Street is closed from Eagle to Tippecanoe. Indiana American Water is working to repair a water main in that area. Work should wrap up on the project by 5:00 Tuesday afternoon.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Emporia gazette.com

City wins block grant for street repairs

Emporia received a Community Development Block Grant worth $750,000 Thursday for street repairs. Gov. Laura Kelly announced 2022 federal grant awards for 40 communities at a Topeka luncheon Thursday. City Manager Trey Cocking accepted the check on behalf of the city. Kayla Savage with the Kansas Department of Commerce said...
EMPORIA, KS
wsipfm.com

Boil Water Advisory for Bridge Street in Paintsville

DUE TO A LINE BREAK, ALTHOUGH NO CONTAMINATION HAS BEEN CONFIRMED, PAINTSVILLE UTILITIES HAS VOLUNTARILY ISSUED A BOIL WATER ADVISORY FOR BRIDGE STREET BEGINNING AT REDD BROWN AND WILLIAMS CONTINUING TO THE REC. CENTER. THE REC. CENTER NOT INCLUDED. THIS ADVISORY IS BEING ISSUED AS A PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE AND IS...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
enid.org

Planned Water Outage on North Cleveland and Willow Road

ENID, OK (February 11, 2022) – City of Enid Engineering officials announced today that on Tuesday, February 15th, there will be a water outage on portions of North Cleveland Street and West Willow Road to allow crews to tie-in the new water main to the existing water mains. Only properties...
ENID, OK
inquirer.com

Massive water-main break floods several blocks in Kingsessing, prompting evacuations

A massive water-main break Wednesday in West Philadelphia flooded the streets and damaged several houses, displacing at least five residents. The Philadelphia Water Department was notified of a water-main break at 56th Street and Springfield Avenue in the Kingsessing neighborhood shortly after 6 a.m., spokesperson Brian Rademaekers said. A 48-inch, century-old water main broke at the intersection, causing water to stream out and fill the surrounding area — the latest neighborhood to face disruption from the city’s aging infrastructure.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Giant water main break floods a dozen blocks in Philadelphia

Numerous homes and basements were flooded in southwest Philadelphia due to a significant water main break on Wednesday morning.At least five people have had to be rescued from their homes, according to reports from NBC10. The 48-inch water main broke and the spill covered the Kingsessing area around 56th Street and Springfield Avenue at around 6am, and left some cars submerged.A deputy fire chief at the scene said that people were being told to evacuate the area and authorities have taken some to temporary shelters due to freezing temperatures. Outside temperatures at night are in the region of 28°F...
HEALTH SERVICES
14850.com

Cascadilla Street closure this Tuesday and Wednesday for water work

The City of Ithaca says the 600 block of Cascadilla Street will be closed to all through traffic this Tuesday, February 8, and Wednesday, February 9. Crews will be modernizing and upgrading water service, and installing water service, they say. Work will begin at about 8am Tuesday and last until...
ITHACA, NY
The Daily News Online

Water main repair slated for Monday on Oak Street

The City of Batavia Water Department will be repairing a water main break on Oak Street, in the south bound lane in the area of Noonan Drive on Monday. There is the potential that the water may need to be shut off on Oak Street, from Union Street heading north to the city line. In addition, the water shut off would also impact all of Noonan Drive.
BATAVIA, NY
Oroville Mercury-Register

Construction blocks sidewalk near downtown Main Street building

CHICO — A sidewalk on Main Street in downtown Chico will be intermittently closed for ongoing construction. “We’re in the process of getting the shell ready,” Butte Construction Company Project Superintendent Ray Stowie said. The construction project will divide the building into two suites for a restaurant...
CHICO, CA
KYUK

Kwethluk experienced week-long water outage, is still under boil-water notice

Most homes in Kwethluk have been connected to running water since 2016. In early January 2022, the village’s water system stopped working for about a week, canceling school and forcing residents to haul water from the river. The issue has been fixed, but residents should still boil their water for the next month.
wpde.com

Several streets in Florence under boil water advisory

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Florence is issuing a Boil Water Advisory for Florence water customers located along the following streets within the Country Club of South Carolina. These streets include:. McDonald Boulevard. Palmer Drive. Sarazen Drive. Middlecoff Lane. Ben Hogan Circle. Player Court. Nicklaus Court. Sam...
FLORENCE, SC
newsitem.com

Ownership of property in 500 block of Eighth Street questioned

SHAMOKIN — Ownership of a vacant property in the 500 block of North Eighth Street that the Shamokin Area Economic Development Authority (EDA) wishes to buy in its effort to revitalize the city has been questioned in court. The EDA has made an offer to the Northumberland County Tax...
SHAMOKIN, PA

