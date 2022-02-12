ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Send a Disney Pal-entine to Your BFF

d23.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to tell someone special you care, but can’t find the words? As part of our...

d23.com

d23.com

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Celebrates with More Magic than Ever

As if having a Disney wedding could be any more magical, Disney Fairy Tale Weddings is adding more pixie dust to your special day than ever before. The committee of expert event planners has embarked on a mission to make 2022 the most whimsical year yet for weddings, making the most of a new collection of princess-inspired dresses, never-before seen venues and customizable menus.
RELATIONSHIPS
Inside the Magic

Hallmark Star Refuses to Take Her Kids to Disneyland, Shocks Costars

Many celebrities are fans of the Disney Parks, including John Stamos, the Kardashians, Courtney Cox, and more. However, not every celebrity is eager to bring their children to the Parks right now, including Hallmark star Autumn Reeser, which is shocking her costars Lacey Chabert and Alison Sweeney. Hallmark‘s Autumn Reeser,...
CELEBRITIES
d23.com

Pal-entine’s Day Watchlist: 5 Favorite Disney Movies Celebrating Friendship

The love we have for our friends is a bond unlike any other. With the season of love approaching, we have compiled a list of our favorite movies to stream on Disney+ with our besties to celebrate these special relationships in our lives. What better way to spend the day than with our friends, some snacks and uplifting Disney classics.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

New ‘Cute’ Mickey & Friends Balloon Floats into Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new “cute” Mickey & Friends balloon has arrived at Walt Disney World just in time for Valentine’s Day. We first saw this balloon at Disneyland Resort last month. “Cute” Mickey and Friends Balloon...
TRAVEL
allears.net

PHOTOS: Is Your Favorite Pixar Character On the Newest Disney Mug?

Whether you’re eating at Lamplight Lounge, riding the Incredicoaster, or checking out Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff, Disney California Adventure’s Pixar Pier has a LOT of great stuff for Pixar fans!. Today, we’re stopping by a classic Disney spot near Pixar Pier where you can get a new...
SHOPPING
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: New Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade Debuts at Magic Kingdom

The brand-new Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade, featuring about 30 Disney and Pixar characters, debuted at Magic Kingdom today and we were there for the first performance. The cavalcade starts with two Cast Members carrying a banner. Miguel from “Coco” leads the cavalcade in his first Magic Kingdom performance.
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Disney
WDW News Today

New Sequined Princess Tiara Ear Headband Available at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Anyone can be a Disney Princess with this new Minnie ear headband, now available at Disneyland Resort. It is an updated version of the sequined princess tiara ear headband from a few years ago. We found it at Pin Traders in Downtown Disney District.
LIFESTYLE
CinemaBlend

Sorry To All Those Epcot Fans Who Waited 7 Hours For A Popcorn Bucket, As Disney World Is Bringing ’Em Back

It was just a few weeks ago when a popcorn bucket was so popular that it was getting covered by CNN and mocked by Universal. While limited edition merchandise at Disney Parks is always popular, a popcorn bucket shaped like Figment, the unofficial mascot of Epcot and purple dragon beloved by millions, led to lines at the park reported to be as much as seven hours long, but if you didn’t get one and still want one, there's good news, because the buckets are back, and there’s a lot of them.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph Falls Over During Meet and Greet, Sends Vanellope Flying

Ever wondered what Ralph wrecking things in real life might look like? The star of Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph (2012) and Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018), Ralph, and best friend Vanellope von Schweetz, were once featured as character meet and greets at EPCOT Park, with one incident leaving both of the beloved characters sprawled out on the floor.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New ‘Star Wars’ Chewbacca Pen at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. An odd new piece of “Star Wars” merchandise has arrived at Disneyland Resort. We found this Chewbacca pen in Star Wars Trading Post at Downtown Disney District. Chewbacca Pen – $12.99. The case of...
TRAVEL
scotscoop.com

Poll: Which Disney princess is your favorite?

Out of these 5 iconic Disney princesses, only 1 can be saved. Which are you choosing?. Alaina Alonzo is a sophomore at Carlmont High School. She enjoys writing and journalism. Her current beat topic is campus, which she feels passionately about since she enjoys being involved with her school’s community. She especially shows interest in campus and community through her extracurriculars like the Carlmont cheer team. Her Twitter account is @AlainaArmi.
ENTERTAINMENT
Inside the Magic

Woman Caught Dancing Inappropriately, Bent Over at Disney World Entrance

Walt Disney World Resort is known by many as a wholesome, family destination. Of course, many adults go without children but must respect the fact that as soon as they can see the blue archways with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse and pass under “The Most Magical Place on Earth” signage that was newly repainted for the 50th anniversary, that they are sharing that space with a lot of children, and must be respectful of that.
PUBLIC SAFETY
disneyfoodblog.com

How to Soothe Your Disney World FOMO

The internet can be incredibly overwhelming when you’re planning a Disney World vacation. (And that’s coming from us, the people who are talking to you right now about Disney World…through the internet.) What do we mean? Well, there are TONS of planning sources out there — websites,...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Group Breaks Into Disney and Makes a Run for It

Disneyland Resort is home to some of the most magical experiences on earth. Guests who visit Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure are treated to hours of happiness as they enjoy attractions like Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, Pirates of the Caribbean, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain (currently closed for refurbishment), Peter Pan’s Flight, Indiana Jones Adventure, Jungle Cruise, Roger Rabbit’s Toon Spin, Radiator Springs Racers, Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, and many more.
TRAVEL

