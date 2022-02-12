Send a Disney Pal-entine to Your BFF

It was just a few weeks ago when a popcorn bucket was so popular that it was getting covered by CNN and mocked by Universal. While limited edition merchandise at Disney Parks is always popular, a popcorn bucket shaped like Figment, the unofficial mascot of Epcot and purple dragon beloved by millions, led to lines at the park reported to be as much as seven hours long, but if you didn’t get one and still want one, there's good news, because the buckets are back, and there’s a lot of them.

