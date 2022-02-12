ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Clippers vs. Mavericks: Lineups, injury reports, betting odds, TV info for Saturday

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Z8ps_0eCqMMlv00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, the Dallas Mavericks host the Los Angeles Clippers, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The contest on Saturday is the second straight meeting between the two teams after they played on Thursday. Luka Doncic dropped a career-high 51 points to lead the Mavericks to the win as he had 28 points alone in the first quarter.

Rookie Power Rankings: Franz Wagner returns to No. 1, ahead of Evan Mobley

The Clippers were led with 21 points by Marcus Morris Sr. in that loss while newcomer Norman Powell had 19 points. Powell is averaging 21 points, four assists and three rebounds in three games since getting traded to the Clippers from Portland.

How to Watch

Here is when you should tune in to watch the game:

  • Date: Saturday, Feb. 11
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Southwest

Betting Lines

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Mavericks -6.5
  • Money line: Clippers +230, Mavericks -300
  • Over-under: 215.5

Click here to place your bets at Tipico Sportsbook.

Clippers at Mavericks Injury Report

Los Angeles: Norman Powell (toe) is questionable. Paul George (elbow), Kawhi Leonard (knee), Jason Preston (foot) and Jay Scrubb (toe) are out.

Dallas: Marquese Chriss (knee) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Los Angeles Clippers:

  • F Nic Batum
  • F Marcus Morris Sr.
  • C Ivica Zubac
  • G Norman Powell
  • G Reggie Jackson

Dallas Mavericks:

  • F Reggie Bullock
  • F Dorian Finney-Smith
  • C Dwight Powell
  • G Jalen Brunson
  • G Luka Doncic

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Power Rankings: Suns stay dominant while Nets continue losing skid

The NBA saw several trades executed ahead of the deadline last week, as teams around the league make some final tweaks to prepare for the stretch run of the season. Of course, the action was highlighted by the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers coming to terms on a deal centered around James Harden and Ben Simmons. Meanwhile, other teams made some smaller deals to improve around the edges.
NBA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Clippers vs. Mavericks prediction, odds, pick and more – 2/12/2022

The Dallas Mavericks play host to the Los Angeles Clippers for the second straight game tonight, as the first matchup on Thursday ended 112-105 in favor of the Mavs. Luka Doncic was the main character of that game, putting up 51 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. He’ll look to stay hot off of his career-high game, as the Mavericks look to finally send the Clippers packing. The odds tonight are about identical as their last game on Thursday where Mavericks -6.5 and over 215.5 both barely squeaked out a win. Tonight looks to be no different, as it’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Mavericks prediction and pick.
NBA
lineups.com

Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns 2/15/22: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Predictions

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Matchup Preview (2/15/22) The Clippers, who just suffered a massive loss with Norman Powell’s foot injury, will take on the best team in basketball on Tuesday night at Footprint Center. Los Angeles can’t seem to catch a break, despite making so many of the “right” moves. Norman Powell was a fantastic addition and proved that, averaging 21 points, four assists, and three rebounds on a 48/43/85 shooting split in his first three games with the Clippers. Unfortunately, Los Angeles will be forced to continue its injury-riddled season without him, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George. The Clippers have dropped three of their past four games but will try to beat the seemingly unbeatable Suns at home.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Marcus Morris Sr.
Person
Norman Powell
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Marquese Chriss
Person
Franz Wagner
Person
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Person
Jay Scrubb
FanSided

Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks: Odds, Keys And Players to Watch

With just two more games before the All-Star break, the Miami Heat (37-20) are at home to take on the Dallas Mavericks (33-24) at 7:30 pm Eastern Time Tuesday evening. The Heat are riding a five-game winning streak and looking to keep the momentum, while also looking to hold on to first place in the Eastern Conference as well.
NBA
FOX Sports

Dallas plays Miami after Doncic's 45-point game

Dallas Mavericks (33-24, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (37-20, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays the Miami Heat after Luka Doncic scored 45 points in the Mavericks' 99-97 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Heat are 19-6 in home games. Miami leads the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mavericks#The Dallas Mavericks#The Los Angeles Clippers#Bally Sports West#Tipico Sportsbook Point#Mavericks 6 5 Money#Mavericks Injury Report
ABC7 Los Angeles

LA Clippers' Norman Powell out indefinitely because of fractured bone in left foot

The LA Clippers have lost yet another top player indefinitely this season after recently acquired Norman Powell was diagnosed with a fractured bone in his left foot on Sunday. Powell suffered the injury Thursday when he scored 19 points in 34 minutes during a 112-105 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Powell sat out Saturday's 99-97 win over the Mavericks with what the team initially called turf toe.
NBA
FanSided

Ben Simmons was moved to tears in phone call with Kevin Durant

Ben Simmons was reportedly emotional on a phone call with Kevin Durant when the Brooklyn Nets finalized a trade for him on Thursday, Feb. 10. The NBA trade deadline featured the conclusion of the Ben Simmons-Philadelphia 76ers saga. He did not play a single game this season as he wanted a trade from the team, which did not happen quickly due to the 76ers’ high asking price. But that all changed at the deadline, as Simmons was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, with James Harden going to the 76ers.
NBA
NBC Sports

Why Nash's Ben Simmons comments are a crucial mistake

Former Sixers star Ben Simmons finally has a new team, but the story around the mercurial three-time All-Star is apparently never going to change. Simmons hasn't debuted for the Brooklyn yet, and it's unclear when he will. But when Simmons eventually hits the floor, Nets head coach Steve Nash has already drawn a killer line in the sand.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
fadeawayworld.net

Fred VanVleet Calls Out Goran Dragic After Trade To San Antonio: "The Other Guy Was Sitting At Home."

Goran Dragic has been primed for a buyout since this season began for the Toronto Raptors. The Slovenian came over in the sign-and-trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat but seemingly had no interest in actually playing for the Raptors. Now, the situation may have been clear from the beginning but it doesn't seem to have pleased his teammates on the Raptors.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

77K+
Followers
123K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy