Clippers vs. Mavericks: Lineups, injury reports, betting odds, TV info for Saturday

On Saturday, the Dallas Mavericks host the Los Angeles Clippers, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The contest on Saturday is the second straight meeting between the two teams after they played on Thursday. Luka Doncic dropped a career-high 51 points to lead the Mavericks to the win as he had 28 points alone in the first quarter.

The Clippers were led with 21 points by Marcus Morris Sr. in that loss while newcomer Norman Powell had 19 points. Powell is averaging 21 points, four assists and three rebounds in three games since getting traded to the Clippers from Portland.

How to Watch

Here is when you should tune in to watch the game:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 11

Saturday, Feb. 11 Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

8:30 p.m. EST TV Channel: Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Southwest

Betting Lines

Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Mavericks -6.5

Money line: Clippers +230, Mavericks -300

Over-under: 215.5

Clippers at Mavericks Injury Report

Los Angeles: Norman Powell (toe) is questionable. Paul George (elbow), Kawhi Leonard (knee), Jason Preston (foot) and Jay Scrubb (toe) are out.

Dallas: Marquese Chriss (knee) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Los Angeles Clippers:

F Nic Batum

F Marcus Morris Sr.

C Ivica Zubac

G Norman Powell

G Reggie Jackson

Dallas Mavericks: