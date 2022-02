The Loveland Sweetheart Festival, an annual two-day event that takes place near Valentine’s Day every year in Loveland, wrapped up its suite of downtown events on Saturday. The Festival, largely held outdoors at the Foundry on a temperate February weekend, included live music, food trucks, a 4-mile race that began and ended in downtown Loveland, the Little Miss Valentine and Little Mr. Cupid contests, live ice-sculpting, a community mural, and more.

