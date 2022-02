Stress is often described as the psychological and physiological response the body and mind deliver when a situation seems overwhelming. Stress has become part of our daily lives and people often think about the ways stress can be managed, and there are many ways to manage and reduce the overall stress of our day-to-day activities. Whether it’s the 9-to-5 job or the work-from-home job and being updated in the social circle, as well as connecting with the people around us, these can all be overwhelming even when it’s something we do every day.

