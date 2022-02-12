Here you go

The 3 I was referring to are Bryce, Mekhi, and Ulrey. Now I think we will see some familiar faces, just at other weights. I want to see what Brady does going forward. He seemed to be more in control of his earlier matches but his offense has disappeared in conference duals. I just don't know how much more he can regress without getting pushed by Henson next year. If it's some kind of nagging injury bothering him, perhaps the offseason will help to restore him physically.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO