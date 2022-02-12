ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Here you go

By VTChip
sportswar.com
 2 days ago

Will we have same pitching rotation today with Emma in first game and Keely

virginiatech.sportswar.com

sportswar.com

Completely agree

{TSL} "STFu' b.street! They are the greatest Staff, ever!" {/pot-stirrers} ** -- bourbonstreet 02/09/2022 5:40PM. It takes a while to get back to the same level or above if you're fired -- lchoro 02/09/2022 5:11PM. ^New staff done more in 2 months than CJF in 6 years...IMO **
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Would be nice to have at least 2 really good pitchers this season

Anyone run numbers to see how many walks included an illegal pitch? ** -- RRHokie90 02/12/2022 2:44PM. Not how many illegals she had, how many led to the 8 walks... ** -- RRHokie90 02/12/2022 3:06PM. Would be nice to have at least 2 really good pitchers this season
BASEBALL
sportswar.com

Tops off a pretty nice weekend for Hokie Sports!

Lady golfers continue the hot streak and win the Columbia Classic tourney -- Nortazhokie 02/14/2022 2:03PM.
GOLF
sportswar.com

Wish lane would go to seats in Sec 10 and 11

Just learned that SoFI existed six weeks ago when I received an unsolicited -- HoustonHokie 02/14/2022 12:48PM. Because pro stadiums have SEATS. Lane (& many ncaa) are lines on a bench. ** -- marcbvtgm 02/14/2022 08:49AM. You got a problem with those old people in section 10? ;-)
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Way back before y'alls time, I was watching a SB game between F$U and VT.

It was the day of the spring game. Tincher was pitching for us. Almost from the 1st pitch the sleaze bag F$U coach was barking at the umpires about illegal pitches by AT. She got to the umps, because that day. Tincher was called for more "illegal" pitches than in the rest of her career.
BASEBALL
sportswar.com

^^This^^ Crazy Shtuff!

Big shocker. Boeheim whining about the refs, a tradition as old as time -- Zanderhokie 02/14/2022 11:19AM. Wine about the refs? How dare they! We would never do that ** -- Lancelot Link 02/14/2022 08:22AM. How did he feel about the fact that they got every oob call regardless
BASKETBALL
fromtherumbleseat.com

Scions E104: Here We Go

From the Rumble Seat brings you a new way to experience Georgia Tech sports — through your earholes. Join Jake and Akshay as they talk Georgia Tech sports news, break down games, and banter away during your commute to work or your workout.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Boeheim whines about the refs

Boeheim whines about the refs

Check out this Syracuse game site with them whining about the refs. Extra credit if you scroll down and see the comments that TSL member VTDTF and I left them. 😈. Big shocker. Boeheim whining about the refs, a tradition as old as time -- Zanderhokie 02/14/2022 11:19AM.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Nice start

Are we witnessing the beginnings of VT becoming a sports Powerhouse? -- jonnyhawk 02/12/2022 3:21PM. I like what Pry is doing, but I'll wait and see about Football. -- Mr. Touchdown 02/14/2022 09:06AM. Nobody is sitting around waiting for VT to catch up money wise. -- marcbvtgm 02/14/2022 08:53AM.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Need to get a player on the foul line to shoot and

I agree but with their starting center out I can see the ball going in the -- Walkin` Willie 02/12/2022 12:34PM.
NBA
sportswar.com

This dual is all about ACC/NCAA seeding.

Still think we should have insisted this take place in Blacksburg -- EDGEMAN 02/12/2022 06:18AM. ACC Wrestling, State, and VT can't afford to cancel this dual. -- VTDante 02/12/2022 1:43PM.
BLACKSBURG, VA
sportswar.com

149: Jonathan Millner (APP) over Joshua Heil (CAMP) (Dec 3-2)

149: Jonathan Millner (APP) over Joshua Heil (CAMP) (Dec 3-2) -- VPIGUY 02/14/2022 1:37PM. Agreed. Definitely better to win at ACCT. Look at Bolen and Hidlay.** -- dallasvt 02/14/2022 2:49PM.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

This is honestly ridiculous

Bennett teaches great position defense and refuses to give playing time to those that cannot get the principles of the defense down. But yes we have played great defense all these years thanks to the refs! They want to give us all the calls and we need them to win games.
NFL
sportswar.com

Sure ...

The 3 I was referring to are Bryce, Mekhi, and Ulrey. Now I think we will see some familiar faces, just at other weights. I want to see what Brady does going forward. He seemed to be more in control of his earlier matches but his offense has disappeared in conference duals. I just don't know how much more he can regress without getting pushed by Henson next year. If it's some kind of nagging injury bothering him, perhaps the offseason will help to restore him physically.
COMBAT SPORTS
sportswar.com

Apparently, Emma is not the only freshman getting called for illegals

Jordan Bahl, who is a freshman pitcher for Oklahoma (and last year's #1 recruit) got called for a number of illegal pitches last night in her game against UCLA. Didn't seem to phase her as she beat UCLA 4-1 and struck out 14. From Sports Illustrated:. "Bahl (2-0) battled early...
SPORTS

