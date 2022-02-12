White Sox requiring vaccinations, boosters for minor leaguers

MLB has worked hard for decades to try to win the p.r. battle with the MLBPA, blaming rising player salaries for increased ticket prices and free agency for certain teams not being able to win, presenting this as “millionaires fighting billionaires” and acting like any potential work stoppage is due to spoiled players not being grateful for the fact that they are getting rich playing a kids game. The attempt to use the public relations war as a way to put pressure on players came up just last week, as ownership’s request to invoke the federal mediation process was largely seen as eyewash rather than something legitimately intended to help reach a resolution.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO