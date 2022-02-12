ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

White Sox requiring vaccinations, boosters for minor leaguers

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 2 days ago

The Chicago White Sox are requiring all minor league players to have COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots before reporting to spring training. In a statement issued Friday, the team also said all employees must be vaccinated. This extends...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chicago White Sox mandate COVID vaccine for MiLB players

The COVID vaccine has become a highly politicized topic around the world and in the United States in particular. Between misinformation campaigns and claims from dubious ‘doctors,’ there is a great deal of hesitancy, and outright refusal, about getting vaccinated. But none of that matters to the Chicago White Sox.
MLB
South Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: February 13

The White Sox traded shortstop Ron Hansen and pitchers Dennis Higgins and Steve Jones to Washington for infielder Tim Cullen and pitchers Bob Priddy and Buster Narum. (On August 2, the Senators would flip Hansen back to the White Sox for Cullen.) Hansen’s career 18.1 WAR over seven seasons in...
MLB
FanSided

It would be nice to have White Sox baseball after the Super Bowl

The Chicago White Sox are used to having pitchers and catchers report just a few weeks following the Super Bowl. It is a shame that it won’t be the case this year because Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association can’t find labor peace. It...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League#The Chicago White Sox
True Blue LA

2021 Dodgers set a record that might never be broken

With the designated hitter expected to come to the National League for good with a new collective bargaining agreement, that means that — except in rare instances — the days of pitchers hitting are behind us. That means the 2021 Dodgers hold a record that might never be...
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers come out of nowhere with surprising minor-league signing

Fans were hoping the Los Angeles Dodgers would be able to add some depth this offseason after it was evident that giving Steven Souza Jr. and Matt Beaty postseason at-bats wasn’t the formula for success. Though major-league signings still aren’t permitted thanks to the never-ending lockout, it seems as...
MLB
elitesportsny.com

MLB really hates minor leaguers, doesn’t want to pay them

A Major League Baseball lawyer argued in federal court that minor league players shouldn’t be paid during spring training. As if Major League Baseball didn’t have enough going on right now. Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported that Elise Bloom, a lawyer for a firm advising MLB on the current lockout, had this to say about minor league players:
MLB
FanSided

The 2015 Texas Rangers: Where are they now?

During the month of February, I am going to be posting a series called “Where are they now?”. In this series, the rosters for the Texas Rangers teams will be investigated. In the 4th installment, players from the 2015 team will be examined. (All stats used were extracted from baseball-reference.com)
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Public Health
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Oakland A’s sign Eric Thames to MiLB deal as insurance

Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Oakland Athletics are signing first baseman/corner outfielder Eric Thames to a minor-league contract. The 35-year old spent last season as a member of the Yomiuri Giants before an injury wiped him out for the year. The Oakland A’s are signing Eric...
MLB
baltimorebaseball.com

Raising the minimum salary would be a start toward ending baseball’s lockout

Spring training won’t start on time, and if Major League Baseball and the players’ association don’t soon come to an agreement, the scheduled March 31st opener is in jeopardy. It was naïve to think that the owners’ latest proposal, made to the players on Saturday, was going...
MLB
True Blue LA

Report: Dodgers sign Stefen Romero to minor-league contract

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Dodgers have signed 33-year-old Stefen Romero to a minor-league contract with an invite to spring training. Romero last appeared in the big leagues with the Mariners in 2016. He has spent the previous five seasons in the Japan Pacific League. Over the...
MLB
philliesnation.com

Phillies sign Neumann-Goretti grad Josh Ockimey to minor league deal

The Phillies have signed former Red Sox first base prospect Josh Ockimey to a minor-league deal, according to Ockimey himself on Twitter. Ockimey, 26, was born in Philadelphia and was drafted in the fifth round by the Red Sox in 2014 out of Neumann-Goretti Catholic High School. He spent all of 2021 in Triple A with the WooSox, where he slashed .225/.338/.416 with 15 home runs and 45 RBIs.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Add Former Big Leaguer on Minor League Deal

The Dodgers made another fringe move this week with the signing of former Mariners prospect Stefan Romero. The deal is of the minor league variety. Breaking away from paternity leave to report a bit of news. I’m told the Dodgers signed former Mariners OF/DH Stefen Romero to a minor league contract. The 33-year-old spent the last five seasons in Japan.
MLB
Dallas Sports Focus

MLB: Actually, minor leaguers should be paying us

MLB has worked hard for decades to try to win the p.r. battle with the MLBPA, blaming rising player salaries for increased ticket prices and free agency for certain teams not being able to win, presenting this as “millionaires fighting billionaires” and acting like any potential work stoppage is due to spoiled players not being grateful for the fact that they are getting rich playing a kids game. The attempt to use the public relations war as a way to put pressure on players came up just last week, as ownership’s request to invoke the federal mediation process was largely seen as eyewash rather than something legitimately intended to help reach a resolution.
MLB
rumbunter.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: There Will be Minor League Baseball

With the lockout in place, the Pittsburgh Pirates are not going to be starting on time. However, the minor league season is on track to start. There is a lot up in the air for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the rest of Major League Baseball. The game is currently at its lowest point since 1994. The owners have locked out the MLBPA and negotiations have not gone well. While there seems like there has been some progress it is now ensured that Major League Spring Training will be delayed.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox could lose Kyle Schwarber due to the universal DH

The universal DH could cost the Boston Red Sox Kyle Schwarber. Boston Red Sox fans may no longer have to see the unfortunate sight of one of their pitchers trying to hit a baseball. If there is a MLB season this year, there will be a universal designated hitter. Though this is not official yet, it might as well be. Let me explain. On Monday during a press conference about the lockout, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said that the league has agreed to the implementation of the universal DH.
MLB
draysbay.com

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Now it’s baseball seas — oh wait

Clayton Kershaw’s high school buddy won the Super Bowl, so now we can give our full attention to the lockout! Yay lockouts!. In the run-up to Saturday’s big MLB/MLBPA meeting, Rob Manfred worked hard to change the narrative that the owners weren’t negotiating in good faith. In a press conference on Thursday, he said that the owners had agreed to universal DH and elimination of draft pick compensation, among other items.
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Spring Training Likely Delayed

Well, unfortunately it looks like we are all going to have to wait a little longer for spring training to start than we had hoped. MLBPA and the MLBPA met again on Saturday and once again little to no progress was made in the latest CBA negotiations. The players were reportedly unimpressed and gave “underwhelming” reactions to the latest offers from MLB. As the trend continues, so too does the lockout.
MLB
Lookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/12/22: Paul Sewald, Eric Thames, and Marco Gonzales

Hello everyone and welcome to the weekend! We’re preparing for potentially big news — either good or bad — today regarding the CBA. While we wait for that, here’s the latest from around baseball. In Mariners news... Major kudos to Paul Sewald for showing labor solidarity!
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy