NBA

Cleveland's Darius Garland (back) probable on Saturday

By Matt Lo
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (back) is probable for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Garland...

www.numberfire.com

SportsGrid

Newly Acquired Seth Curry, Andre Drummond Set to Make Nets Debut Monday

Help is on the way, Brooklyn Nets fans. Four days after the Nets sent shockwaves through the NBA, sending James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and picks, Curry and Drummond appear set to make their Nets debut on Monday. Adam Zagoria tweeted that...
NBA
Person
Darius Garland
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA
Portland Tribune

Simons, Hart, Nurkic and Trail Blazers beat Giannis-less Bucks

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. MONDAY, FEB. 14 Trail Blazers 122, Bucks 107 — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play for Milwaukee (sore ankle), but Portland still beat the NBA champion Bucks on their home floor, leading by as many as 21 points. All five starters — Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart, Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby — scored in double figures, led by the Blazers' new dynamic duo in the backcourt. Simons scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Hart added 27 points with five 3-pointers. Nurkic had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Winslow added 10 rebounds, as both he and Hart continue to play well in starting roles after being acquired in trades. The Blazers (24-34) hit 18 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday had 23 points for Milwaukee (35-23), which shot only .427 (.317 3-pointers, 13 of 41). Khris Middleton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NBA
#Sat#Star Point Guard#Philly#Fanduel
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kristaps Porzingis Opens Up On Partnership With Luka Doncic: "Not What Everybody Expected, Not What I Expected, But That’s What It Is In This League Sometimes."

Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic were the former star partnership for the Dallas Mavericks. The duo failed to achieve much in the postseason during their time together, not winning a single playoff series. When speaking to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports, Kristaps Porzingis opened up on being teammates with Luka...
NBA
Bullets Forever

Kristaps Porzingis, Ish Smith and Vernon Carey, Jr. report to the Wizards

I’ll start this piece in the most .... “So Bullets Forever” way possible. Because ... that’s my schtick, right?. While I was watching Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins and the USA Basketball women’s national team defeat Emma Meesseman and Belgium at the Entertainment and Sports Arena last night, the Washington Wizards welcomed their newly acquired players after the trade deadline: Kristaps Porzingis, Ish Smith and Vernon Carey, Jr.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Sends Message To Frank Vogel For Benching Him During Crunch Time: "I'm Not Accustomed To Sitting For Long Stretches."

Russell Westbrook's play has been unexpectedly poor for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and it has led to him being benched late in close games by coach Frank Vogel. As a player that has been a superstar in this league and an MVP in the last decade, this has not gone down well with the man himself, and Westbrook has made his unhappiness with the situation quite clear through various quotes to the media.
NBA
ESPN

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers (23-34, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Antetokounmpo is second in the league scoring 29.0 points per game. The Bucks have gone 19-9 in home...
NBA
numberfire.com

Chicago's Javonte Green (foot) ruled out on Saturday, Troy Brown Jr. to start

Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green (foot) will not play in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Green will sit out on Saturday night after Chicago's rookie was ruled out with a foot ailment. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to log more minutes against a Thunder unit allowing a 108.6 defensive rating.
NBA
Battle Red Blog

Hey, Bengals: Let’s Make A Deal!

It must have been hard watching your team lose a Super Bowl in such an ignominious fashion, wasn’t it? I wouldn’t know anything about it personally, seeing as I’m a Houston Texans fan and will probably see the world turn into a radioactive cinder long before I see the team I love fight for the Lombardi Trophy.
NFL
numberfire.com

Precious Achiuwa playing with Raptors' second unit on Saturday

Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Achiuwa will come off the bench after Fred VanVleet was named Saturday's starter. Achiuwa's projection includes 3.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.5 assists.
NBA
numberfire.com

Toronto's Thaddeus Young available on Saturday

Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young will be active for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Young will be available after the veteran forward was traded to the Raptors on Thursday. In 23.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Young to produce 25.4 FanDuel points, 9.9 points, 5.8 rebounds. and 3.9 assists.
NBA
numberfire.com

Raptors' Fred VanVleet (groin) available on Saturday

Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet (groin) is available for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. VanVleet has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Denver on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 38.7 minutes against the Nuggets. VanVleet's Saturday projection includes 20.2 points, 4.7 rebounds,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Cody Martin (ankle, Achilles) remains out Saturday for Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Martin continues to deal with both an ankle and Achilles ailment, and as a result, he will remain sidelined Saturday evening. In 49 games this season, Martin is averaging 8.0 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
NBA

