There is a lot to like about this group of Ottawa Senators, and many of the reasons were on display in Washington on a Super Bowl Sunday afternoon. This was a game that was easy to pencil in as a loss beforehand. The Senators, missing their top two offensive players (Drake Batherson and Josh Norris), were playing their fifth game in seven days. They were coming off a loss against Boston the day before and hadn’t scored since Tuesday against Carolina.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO