Fan has great Eli Manning customized jersey

Pressure: the feeling you get when you go cleat-to-cleat with possibly the greatest quarterback football has ever seen on the grandest stage of them all. Eli Manning has felt that pressure on two separate occasions and passed with flying colors – or rather flying footballs. Manning, of course, scored two Super Bowl victories at the expense of then-New England Patriots QB Tom Brady (via Forbes). In 2008, Manning and his fellow New York Giants pulled off what Men's Journal called "one of the greatest Super Bowl upsets in history." While they might be Giants any other time, this New York team played the David to New England's Goliath.

