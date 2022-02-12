Baylor's Tchamwa Tchatchoua out indefinitely after suffering knee injury

This is a situation where TCU regressed to what they actually are rather than what they presented in the first half. That’s part of staying the course where they made 41% of their 3-point shots, 7 of 17, and then went ahead and made 4 of 10 in the second half. For the year, TCU has only made 30% of those 3-point shots, so definitely out of the norm. They shot 48% overall in the first half and 44% in the second What they didn’t do well was hold onto the ball and we’ll get to that in a second. TCU scored .93 points per possession while Texas Tech scored 1.3 and that was the difference in the game, which is that they valued possessions and TCU did not.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO