ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Baylor's Tchamwa Tchatchoua out indefinitely after suffering knee injury

By Chicco Nacion
theScore
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua is out indefinitely after sustaining a serious knee injury in the first half of Saturday's Big 12 clash against Texas, a school spokesman told CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. Teammates...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Rams Released An Official Injury Update For Odell Beckham

We may have seen the last of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl 56. Beckham suffered an apparent knee injury late in the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals. He required assistance when leaving the field and eventually went back to the locker room with trainers.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Baylor#Cbs Sports
fox34.com

WATCH: Coach Mark Adams news conference after Texas Tech beats TCU 82-69

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech men’s basketball team remains undefeated at home this season, after overcoming a deficit of 13 points in the first half to knock off TCU 82-69. The Red Raiders are now (15-0) at home, but the perfect record didn’t come without multiple scares Saturday afternoon. Tech began to fall behind mid-way through the first half of the game. At the 5:22 mark in the half, a Damion Baugh three pointer put the team down 35-22. Moments later, after a missed three pointer, junior guard Kevin McCullar seemed to roll his ankle after stepping on Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon’s foot. McCullar did not return to the game after being helped back to the locker room.
LUBBOCK, TX
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
theScore

Mavs' Bertans: Wizards players were 'basically fighting' every day

Former Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans shed some light on the dysfunctional environment he left behind in the nation's capital. Bertans, who was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, said that much of his former team's chemistry issues stemmed from infighting over playing time. "For me...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ocolly.com

On point without 3-pointers: OSU dominates West Virginia

Well into the second half, Oklahoma State had yet to make a 3-pointer. It did not matter. The Cowboys dominated. OSU beat the West Virginia Mountaineers 81-58 on Saturday afternoon in Gallagher-Iba Arena. When junior guard Keylan Boone made OSU’s first 3-pointer of the game, a swish from the corner...
COLLEGE SPORTS
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Falls Apart in Second Half to Lose to Kansas State

Manhattan, Kansas – The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-11 overall, 3-9 in the Big 12 Conference) likely saw their NCAA Tournament hopes destroyed tonight by losing to the Kansas State Wildcats (14-11, 6-7), 78-73. The Mountaineers led 42-35 at halftime, but Kansas State went on an 18-2 run in the...
MANHATTAN, KS
stakingtheplains.com

Post-Game Thoughts: Texas Tech 82, TCU 69

This is a situation where TCU regressed to what they actually are rather than what they presented in the first half. That’s part of staying the course where they made 41% of their 3-point shots, 7 of 17, and then went ahead and made 4 of 10 in the second half. For the year, TCU has only made 30% of those 3-point shots, so definitely out of the norm. They shot 48% overall in the first half and 44% in the second What they didn’t do well was hold onto the ball and we’ll get to that in a second. TCU scored .93 points per possession while Texas Tech scored 1.3 and that was the difference in the game, which is that they valued possessions and TCU did not.
BASKETBALL
KTVZ

Clippers’ Norman Powell out indefinitely with foot injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Newly acquired Norman Powell is out indefinitely for the Los Angeles Clippers with a broken bone in his left foot. The team says he fractured the medial sesamoid bone in his foot in Thursday’s loss at Dallas and no surgery is planned at this time. Powell joins injured All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the sidelines. Leonard has yet to play this season while recovering from offseason surgery on a torn ACL and George hurt his right elbow in December. Powell got hurt in his third game with the team when Maxi Kleber stepped on his foot.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy