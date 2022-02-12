ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sampson County, NC

Garland Apparel donates masks

Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 3 days ago
Sampson County Director of Nursing Kelly Parrish, left, accepts a donation of face masks from Garland Apparel Group President Sacha Smits. Garland Apparel Group donated 8,500 hand sewn masks produced at the former Brooks Brothers factory to assist in the Health Department’s COVID prevention efforts. Kenneth Ragland, president of W Diamond Group Corporation, stated, ‘Garland Apparel Group, which recently acquired the former Brooks Brothers factory in Garland, was pleased to make a donation of face masks hand sewn by employees at this factory. The masks we hope will help keep citizens of Sampson County safe from the effects of the pandemic. Garland Apparel Group looks forward to making similar donations in the coming months.’

